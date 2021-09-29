The Danville News
DANVILLE — The Montour Motorycle Riders club is planning a Fall Foliage Ride on Oct. 9 to benefit 13-year-old Sarah Leighow, of Danville, who has undergone five heart surgeries.
Registration is set for 10 to 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 40, Danville. Kickstands up at 11 a.m. All riders welcome.
The cost is $10 per person and includes a barbecue at ride’s end. There are raffles and an optional poker hand.
More information is available from club President Gary Laubach, at 570-854-0046, or Jeramie Dimm, ride captain, at 570-238-3787.