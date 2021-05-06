MAHONING TWP. — A 34-year-old township man is charged with cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct after he shot a BB gun rifle toward a neighbor’s dog on April 16, according to a criminal complaint filed in the office of District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
Mahoning Township police Patrolman Cody Clossen states in the complaint that Christian Avery Epps, fired in the direction of Shirley Showers’ dog, which Showers had let outside, tethered to the porch, to relieve itself. According to the complaint, the dog was barking, and Epps, after yelling profanities at the dog, went into his basement, emerged with the BB gun and shot toward the dog at about 4:30 p.m. Showers told the officer that she heard what sounded like a BB gun and her dog ran to the back door to be let in.
Police said Robert Kauwell, who lives nearby on Diehl Street, heard Epps yell and saw him shoot toward the dog.
Clossen reported that Epps denied having a BB gun and claimed he was accused of the act because he is Black. Epps said a Black male was with him in the basement, but Epps refused to provide any information about the other male.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25 at 3:15 p.m. before Shrawder.