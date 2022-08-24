DANVILLE — Staff shoratges during this past summer made the time "particularly challenging," said Bob Stoudt, director, Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC), on Wednesday.
"Three of our six staff members have been out for the summer, due to various personal emergencies," Stoudt said.
Fortunately, he continued, "we had two interns this summer. It was only because we had them for the summer that we were able to do things. They were tremendously helpful to us."
At Monday night's MARC meeting, Stoudt said, "we accepted with regret, John Beam's resignation as assistant director of MARC. But John will remain with us, strictly as part-time naturalist. That means John will still do our educational programming and special events when he is available."
To fill the vacated role, MARC will appoint intern Julian Brehm to assistant director.
"To be fair, Julian worked more this year than all of our other staff members combined. He has had six months of on-the-job training. He is the right person for the position," Stoudt said.
Brehm will be a part-time hourly employee at a pay rate of $20 an hour.
Another addition to staff is other summer intern Valentina Schevchenko, as a part time trail maintenance technician.
At the meeting Stoudt said "we did receive our share of the Montour County hotel tax. For the second quarter, Montour County Room tax, MARC's share of that turned out to be $42,136.16. That is better than we had anticipated. We are currently running ahead of budget projection."