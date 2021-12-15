The Danville News
DANVILLE — Bucknell University’s Small Business Deveopment Center (SBDC) will host a ribbon-cutting Friday at 9 a.m. at the StartUp Danville Incubator to welcome Nick Fuller and his new venture, Mindful CentralPa (www.mindfulcentralpa.com).
According to Denny Hummer, SBDC assistant director of business incubation, Fuller started The Tactical Mind, a sports psychology business in Lewisburg a few years ago, and has recently expanded into Danville with this new venture. (www.thetacticalmindllc.com).
StartUp Danville is located at 418 Railroad St., Danville.