DANVILLE — Sarah Dayton is a registered dietitian and loves to cook. Earlier in life, she went to culinary school but later finished her degree in nutrition.
It’s those cooking skills that have made her popular with friends and family.
“Everybody already told me, ‘Cook for me,’” said Dayton.
Now she has turned her love of creative cooking into a business, one of several that have opened their doors in downtown Danville recently, even as the persistent pandemic continues.
Dayton opened Dash Meal Solutions about two and a half months ago at 27 E. Market St., in Danville, in a building her in-laws own. They and her husband, Steve Uhl, refurbished the building where the couple also lives.
A couple of blocks away, Sergio Chavez and three other family members recently opened Amigo’s Pizza and Mexican Restaurant at 368 Mill St.
Another new business just around the corner from Dayton’s kitchen is The Art Grind, at 339 Mill St., which offers something for the artist’s palette rather than the palate.
Creative cooking
Dayton had been planning her business of curating meals for some time. Before the pandemic, when she and Steve were on vacation, she thought about where she wanted to be in five years.
“I wanted to do something more creative,” she said.
Since people wanted her to cook for them, she came up with her business idea to create specially ordered meals in her kitchen for pickup by customers. She studied the cottage food laws, which require state inspections of home food services, as well as those in restaurants that serve people on-site. Dayton’s kitchen, downstairs from her residence, consists of a backroom kitchen and a reception area in the front where customers pick up their meals.
Customers order from an online menu Wednesday through Saturday for pickup the following Monday and Thursday.
“I don’t like to throw food away,” Dayton said. “This allows me to control portions.”
Dayston, who works as a dietitian at Geisinger, spends about 15 hours a week prepping and cooking, as well as updating menus on her website. She currently does not offer delivery, but may in the future.
She likes to make anything with a big, bold flavor, Mediterranean dishes and recipes with whole grains and fruits and vegetables.
Her website includes nutrition and allergen information.
Past meals she has prepared included chicken corn and poblano enchiladas, turkey sausage stuffed peppers and antipasto chicken. This week’s menu includes chicken tortellini in pink sauce and Vietnamese-style skirt steak with rice noodle salad for Monday pickup, and spinach and artichoke spaghetti squash and lamb ragu for pickup on Thursday.
“I would like to have a retail space in the distant future,” Dayton said. “I would like to start cooking lessons here first.”
‘They’re like family’
Amigo’s co-owner Sergio Chavez said the business opened on Aug. 2. It is the first location for Chavez, who previously worked for more than 20 years at a pizza business in Tamaqua. He felt the time was right to go out on his own.
He and his niece, Evelyn Lopez, who also works at Amigo’s, still live in Tamaqua.
“We drive one hour back and forth every single day,” Lopez said.
Two more of her uncles work in the kitchen. Nazario Lopez is in charge of the Italian food at the eatery, and Lino Lopez makes the Mexican food.
Chavez, Nazario and Lino Lopez and Alejandro Gomez are the owners of the business.
“They’re like family,” said server Katelyn Shade, of Danville. “They care of their customers.”
Chavez said all of the employees are vaccinated.
The pizzeria-restaurant offers a variety of pizzas — even eggplant and ziti pizzas — as well as strombolis, calzones, salads, pasta, burgers, hot and cold subs and Mexican fare from tacos to enchiladas to fajitas.
Chavez said they chose Danville to open the business after searching the internet for a vacant space. They opened in the building formerly occupied by Carini’s Italian Restaurant, which moved to Northumberland Street (Route 11) in the borough.
Artists’ showcase
The Art Grind, at 339 Mill St., doesn’t sell food, but it feeds the spirit by selling artwork and offering artist workshops.
Business partners Brock Dent and Ashley Lopez opened the business back on May 4.
They displayed the work of then-Danville Area High School senior Emma Varano, now in art school in Chicago, in the front window.
“We had a show of her work,” Dent said.
They also display the work of regional artists they know. Lopez and Dent are the resident artists.
Dent, 44, and Lopez, 32, who met in a Bloomsburg University printmaking class, had been looking for studio space after Dent lost his construction job during the pandemic. They found the empty storefront on Mill Street. Lopez still works for a food truck business.
“As long as we have a storefront, we might as well have a gallery,” Dent figured. “If we have a show, we sell the work and take a small percentage. We have our own artwork we sell, as well.”
The Art Grind had two receptions for artists, so far, and has sold quite a bit of art, Dent said.
“We’ve had some returning patrons,” Lopez said.
Dent said they opened the business when they did because it seemed to be the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We didn’t exactly plan out when we would open a studio,” Lopez said.
The Art Grind is open Thursday through Saturday, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Lopez plans to hold workshops to teach printmaking, and Dent leads classes in painting and drawing. The studio held an acrylic demo pour on Sunday evening with Ellison Strosser.
The gallery will showcase new artwork in the “Art is Dead” show running through October. A reception will be held Oct. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m.
“We definitely are going to do more workshops,” Dent said, adding the gallery is open to the community.