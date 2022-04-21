DANVILLE — When Brad Bason and his wife, JoAnn, decided to open a drive-through coffee place in Danville last year, there was no hesitation because of COVID.
After all, the pandemic created more demand for takeout.
“One of the reasons that prompted us to do it was people were looking for drive-up, drive-through,” Brad Bason said. “It was a good opportunity to help others in Danville.”
That was not the only business to open in downtown Danville during COVID. About a dozen businesses emerged in the past two years, according to Rebecca Dressler, executive director of the Danville Business Alliance. She said the downtown only lost a few businesses that either shut down or relocated during the pandemic.
Bason’s Coffee Roasting, which opened on East Mahoning Street in 2015, percolated in the Basons’ home garage. That’s where Brad started roasting coffee just over 10 years ago. The business survived through COVID and offers 50 different regular coffees and 60 different flavored coffees in various roasts.
“We have a selection of decaf, as well as a selection of teas from all over the world,” Bason said.
Each of his businesses has about a dozen employees, mostly part-time.
The Basons are not finished, though. They also plan to open a coffee shop at 453 Mill St., in the former borough police station more recently occupied by Altera Life Health Club, which closed.
Bason said a coffee shop is needed in Danville. The space currently is undergoing renovation. He hopes to open by late spring.
“It will be a new place where people can go to sit down and relax,” he said.
More came than went
Just last year, Sarah Dayton opened Dash Meal Solutions at 27 E. Market St., where she creates specially ordered meals in her kitchen for pickup. A couple of blocks away, Sergio Chavez and three other family members opened Amigo’s Pizza and Mexican Restaurant at 368 Mill St. Just around the corner from Dayton’s kitchen is The Art Grind, at 339 Mill St., where owners Brock Dent and Ashley Lopez sell artwork and offer artist workshops.
In the first year of the pandemic, McCarty’s Tattered & Torn Antique Shop closed and It’s All About Me Boutique shut down its Danville store. Their spaces quickly filled. Flavor City Oils, which sells natural oils and vinegar, opened in September in McCarty’s former space, and Twice As Dear gift shop filled the storefront that It’s All About Me Boutique formerly occupied.
More recently, downtown lost the Red Shale Ridge Vineyards store.
Other new businesses opened during the pandemic, including Old City Bagel Company, Dapper Dudes, Glams Bridal, Keystone Collectibles, Kopitsky Insurance Agency and eXp Realty, Dressler noted.
Dressler said some entrepreneurs, such as Flavor City Oils owners Greg Ash and Deb Greenley, opened the businesses during COVID because they lost their jobs during the pandemic.
Cheryl Getkin, co-owner with daughter Macey, opened Twice As Dear in late 2020 after Macey lost her job at a travel agency. Early in 2021, they moved their business to a bigger space across Mill Street, from 511 to 550 Mill St.
“She said, ‘Mom, we talked about opening a store, now is the time,’” Cheryl Getkin recalled.
“It (the pandemic) gave people a new perspective on what’s important in life, work-life balance,” Dressler said.
‘Not uncommon’
Fred Gaffney, president of The Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce, said the COVID crisis has generated new entrepreneurs in other downtowns, as well as in Danville. He said it’s not uncommon in challenging times for people who have been displaced to take risks as entrepreneurs.
“When economic times are a little bit stronger, when unemployment is low, people tend to be a little bit more comfortable staying in their situation,” Gaffney said.
Dressler said Danville is fortunate because people chose to open their business here.
“We had people willing to take a chance and come to Danville to open a business,” she said.
“Danville’s a great community,” Bason said. “The people are awesome. What I feel we focus on is trying to help others.”
Quoting the late Zig Ziglar, an American author, salesman and motivational speaker, Bason said, “You can get anything in life you want if you will help enough other people get what they want.”
Bason added, “But not do it for the purpose of doing it because they’ll help you. It’s truly having a servant’s heart.”