DANVILLE — Sewage Enforcement Officer rates were approved at Monday night's Mahoning Township supervisors meeting.
The rates were presented by Robert Fugate, sewage enforcement officer.
Cost of a new permit will be $690, a repair permit will be $450, subdivision work $690 per lot or $50 per hour.
Other sewage officer duties include malfunction investigations, hearings, office work are billed at $50 per hour.
In the Department of Streets and Infrastructure report for December, there were 59 hours for snow and ice removal; 17 hours for a road closure on request of police department; and 8 hours for two trees down.
Numerous days during the last week in December were spent on ice removal from roadways and curbs to prevent water on roads.
Christmas tree collection also started.