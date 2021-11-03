The Danville News
DANVILLE — Newcomer Glen Cromley appears to have won a supervisor seat in Mahoning Township.
He and Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn collected the most votes in poll voting on Tuesday, while incumbent Supervisor Molly Shultz came in third in the race for two six-year supervisor seats. Cromley received 438 votes, Lynn 370 and Shultz 264.
The number of mail-in votes tabulated for each candidate in the Mahoning and Valley township supervisor races were not available on Wednesday, however. County solicitor Michael Dennehy said, though, it seemed the leads in both races were significant enough that mail-ins would not make up the deficits.
In Valley Township, longtime Supervisor Mike Kull held a nearly 200-vote lead over former school board member Dawn Koons Gill, 316 votes to Gill’s 119.
The official count of all votes will take place on Friday.