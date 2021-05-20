DANVILLE — Five newcomers and an incumbent are likely on their way to nominations to run for seats on the Danville Area School Board, according to incomplete and unofficial results from Tuesday’s primaries.
Former Montour County District Attorney Robert W. Buehner, of Valley Township, is in the lead for both Democratic and Republican nominations, while board incumbent Dr. Yohannes Getachew and Richard A. Vognetz II appear likely to win Democratic and Republican nods, respectively, to run for two four-year seats in the fall.
Sherry Cooper and Michael Clouser, who won Democratic and Republican nominations and John Croll, who won a GOP nomination, are apparent shoo-ins for three two-year seats on the board.
The latest results include absentee and mail-in ballots counted on Wednesday, along with votes cast at the polls on Tuesday. Montour County election officials will count write-in and provisional ballots on Friday, county Chief Clerk Holly Brandon said.
The latest totals also include school board primary results from Riverside Borough and Rush Township in Northumberland County, which were not available late Tuesday night. They were released on Wednesday, but there was no change in leaders.
Buehner, 68, solicitor for Valley Township and Washingtonville municipal authorities, sued the school district and board in 2020 alleging the board violated the state’s Sunshine Act by not permitting him to discuss the district budget at a virtual school board meeting. The lawsuit is pending in Commonwealth Court.
According to the latest results on the Democratic ballot, Buehner led with 769 votes to Getachew’s 638 and incumbent Castan Kiersch’s 564 in the run for the two nominations. On the Republican ballot, Buehner had 1,224 votes, Vognetz, 873, Christine Gordon, 736, Kiersch, 363, and Getachew, 311.
Buehner, and Getachew and Kiersch, both of Mahoning Township, cross-filed to seek both parties’ nominations.
Vognetz, of Danville, and Gordon, of Liberty Township, filed to run for Republican nominations for those seats.