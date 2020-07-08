EXCHANGE — The Northern Montour Recreation Association recently received a $10,000 grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund.
The grant, administered by the First Community Foundation Partnership, was used to refurbish steps into the Exchange Pool and concrete walkways around the pool, according to Lisa Hartman, association president.
“We are very appreciative of this funding,” said Hartman. “The new steps and concrete walkways make it safer for our swimmers.”
Hartman noted that the board carefully evaluated whether to open the pool when Montour County moved to the green phase in June. They reviewed CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines and determined that they could implement them at the pool. The pool has been open since June 13. Attendance has been good, with swimmers from other nearby towns where community pools did not open.
“We have a lot of local residents who support the pool, as well as townships, boroughs and civic groups,” Hartman said. “We wanted to have the pool open for everyone to enjoy this summer. The availability of grants like the Smith Grant is crucial to maintaining our facilities.”
The pool, located at 1373 Whitehall Road near Exchange, is open from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. daily.
Daily admission tickets are also available. The pool can be rented for parties at $125 for two hours. The picnic pavilion is also available for rent at $85 per rental. Updates are posted on Facebook.