It's difficult to think of any major news that occurred anywhere in 2020 that didn't have something to do with the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic.
As elsewhere, the novel coronavirus, of which 1,083 confirmed and probable cases were reported in Montour County and which killed 25 county residents as of Tuesday, caused a domino effect on the community. As elsewhere, the pandemic shut down schools and non-essential businesses and canceled events. Students attended classes remotely. The shutdowns led to layoffs, except for in essential businesses, such as hospitals and grocery stores.
Many businesses' employees began working remotely from their homes.
The virus spread that began in March eased in the summer. Schools returned to a mix of in-person classes and remote learning. But as the weather cooled, new waves of the virus spread, leading to more shutdowns. Schools returned to remote learning through the end of 2020. The National Guard moved in to Grandview Nursing to help with the number of cases there.
Geisinger on the front line
Geisinger was in the midst of the virus fight, testing hundreds, treating those infected, delaying procedures to shift employees. Many of the health system's employees began working from home and still are, as the virus still controls our lives. The first vaccines in the area were administered to health care workers at Geisinger.
In the latest wave, COVID-19 cases volume tripled across Geisinger hospitals since the start of November and the continued upward trajectory risked medical care and resources for all patients, not just those made severely ill by the novel coronavirus, according to Geisinger President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jaewon Ryu.
Ryu said two weeks ago Geisinger hospitals systemwide were averaging 370 COVID-19 patients daily. Comparatively, that average was 240 over the final two weeks of November, he said.
“We’re seeing everything to suggest this is a full-blown community spread. It’s not just a nursing home issue,” Ryu said.
Downtown shutdown
Downtown Danville businesses struggled with a shutdown until the state allowed them to open, with restrictions, in the green phase in late May.
Restaurants and bars were especially hampered by state restrictions that limited their hours and the number of patrons they could serve, then, toward the end of the year, as COVID cases rose, that shut them down for three weeks.
Restaurant owners had to space out seating and use disposable menus and, in some cases, offer disposable plates and utensils in that phase. Outdoor dining became more popular. Gatherings of more than 250 were prohibited.
In the yellow phase, restaurants could only open for takeouts.
The state guidelines also allowed personal care services such as hair salons and barbershops to open in the green phase, but at 50 percent capacity and by appointment only. Gyms and spas also could only open at 50 percent capacity.
All businesses still had to follow guidelines for social distancing, sanitizing surfaces and hands, and wearing masks.
Likely for the first time since they began, events such as Danville's Spring Fling, Heritage Festival, the Fall Arts and Crafts Festival and the Halloween Parade did not happen.
During the shutdown and even when they reopened, businesses became more adept at online sales, takeout and curbside pickup.
"We try to encourage them to move some of their inventory online," Danville Business Alliance Executive Director Rebecca Dressler said after the shutdown.
That was difficult, though, for the smaller businesses, she admitted.
"Some are one or two people," Dressler said. "They don't have the people to work specifically online."
Still, it could have been worse for downtown. It lost only two businesses to the pandemic shutdown — McCarty's Tattered & Torn Antique Shop, which closed at the end of June, and It's All About Me Boutique, which shut down its Danville store at the end of August but maintains a shop in Lewisburg.
Those spaces were later filled. Flavor City Oils, which sells natural oils and vinegar, opened in September in McCarty's former space, and Twice As Dear later opened in the storefront that It's All About Me Boutique formerly occupied. They were among a few businesses to open.
Woman charged in homicide
A Montour County Court judge declared a Florida woman incompetent to stand trial in the murder of an 83-year-old Cooper Township man and ordered her to undergo up to 60 days of involuntary mental health treatment in order to gain competency.
Kathleen Susan Reed, 37, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, is accused in the July 21 death of Walter John Ditzler in his Cooper Township home. State police arrested Reed in Centre County after she was found in Ditzler's car about 9 hours later, after troopers received a call about an unresponsive woman in a vehicle at a gas station in Centre County.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said afterward that even if Reed is deemed mentally competent, "It becomes a capacity issue, whether she had the capacity (the day of the alleged crime), the ability to appreciate the wrongfulness of her conduct."
Reed earlier told troopers she left Florida on July 19 after a disagreement with her mother and that she stopped at gas stations and asked for money because she was headed to Canada, state police said. Reed told troopers she was driving through Pennsylvania with her dog and stopped in front of Ditzler’s house because it looked like a good place to stop and stretch, troopers said.
Reed said she approached the home at about 2 p.m. and made contact with Ditzler and asked for gas money. Ditzler told her he didn’t have a gas can, court documents said. Ditzler let the woman use the bathroom and when she came out he told her she needed to leave the home and a struggle began, troopers said Reed told them.
Reed told troopers she grabbed a knife and stabbed the man in the shoulder and when the knife broke, she grabbed a second knife and cut his throat, troopers said.
Reed found the keys to Ditzler’s vehicle and she fled.
Montour voters favored Trump
County residents voted in overwhelming numbers for Republican candidates in November, including President Donald Trump.
The overall voter turnout was 69.74 percent. Countywide, there are 14,009 registered voters and on Election Day, 6,513 people voted in person. There were 3,257 mail-ins, and all were counted on Wednesday.
In the presidential race, Trump beat challenger Joe Biden in the county, 59 percent to Biden's 38 percent. Trump gathered 5,791 votes, of which 1,091 were mail-ins. Biden had 3,746, with 2,127 of those mail-ins.
Teachers contract averts strike
The Danville Area School Board and district teachers settled on a contract in November that averted a threatened strike by teachers.
The four-year pact, retroactive to the 2019-2020 school year, raises teachers pay 3 percent in each of four years. Teachers will pay health insurance deductibles of $250 and $750, under the agreement.
The teachers' previous contract, a seven-year agreement, expired on June 30, 2019.
Both sides reached the agreement after three hours of negotiations on Oct. 29, averting a strike set for Nov. 2.
Danville police have new digs
The Danville Police Department officially moved into its new neighborhood in August.
Instead of the department's cramped office along Mill Street in downtown Danville, the officers have room to spread out in their newly constructed headquarters at Iron and East Front streets in a residential area.
"We're getting stuff put away a little bit at a time," Police Chief Jonathan Swank said.
The department had been moving in a little at a time over a couple of weeks, but the bulk of the move came in early August, said Swank, who officially became chief on July 1.
He had been officer in charge since November 2019, after Chief Eric Gill retired. Swank, promoted from corporal, has been on the force for 27 years.
The $2.2 million stone block building is 10,000 square feet, almost three times the size of the downtown headquarters at 3,500 square feet.
Bald Top Road reopens
Nearly 18 months after the supervisors shut it down, Bald Top Road reopened in early November following a nearly $900,000 repair project.
The township shut down the steep section of road just off Route 11 in late May of 2019 because parts of it were collapsing.
Protest in the park
An estimated 300 protesters took to Memorial Park in Danville on June 7, about the same number who stood along Mifflinburg's main street that day, to protest police brutality across the country and, specifically, the death of George Floyd, the black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost 9 minutes two weeks earlier.
The protests were among frequent similar protests against racism held in other area communities and around the country.
Protesters in Danville held signs with messages such as "Black Lives Matter," "Silence Allows White Violence," and "Hate Does Not Make America Great." They chanted "I can't breathe," "No justice, no peace, no racist police," and "None are free till all are free, none are safe till all are safe."
In both communities, drivers frequently blew their horns in support, drawing cheers from the demonstrators.
Haylee Keister, 20, of Danville, said she helped Mya Rivera, 21, Danville, organize that protest. She said Rivera came up with the idea to hold it in Memorial Park and informed borough police about it.
Among those we lost
The community lost "a force of nature" when Sandra O'Rourke died Dec. 13.
O'Rourke, 84, of Danville, had a passion for helping those in need, said those who knew her.
She not only was a devoted mother and grandmother, she "a force of nature," said oldest son Terry O'Rourke.
O'Rourke was the Montour County Heart Association chairwoman in 1970 and served as president of the Geisinger Medical Center Auxiliary. She was also the chairwoman of the Danville Area Food Bank for nine years, which she expanded to include all of the local churches. She helped establish the Jubilee Kitchen and co-chaired the Task Force for the GateHouse Shelter to get it started and served on the board for several years.
In 1995, Sandy started the Good Samaritan Crisis Fund sponsored by the local churches and chaired the fund since its inception.
Sandy "was one of the most passionate, kind, caring people that I have ever had the privilege to know," said GateHouse Shelter Program Director Cindy Powers.
"I talk to people every day who say one person can't make a difference," Powers said. "Well, Sandy's difference is going to outlive Sandy."
Steve Bennick, a Montour County sheriff's deputy and former police officer who ran for county commissioner in 2019, died suddenly on Sept. 21 at age 61.
"He took care of the people around him," Jack Gerst, a former county commissioner, said. "He was very fair-minded. He dealt with everybody fairly."
Bennick, of Danville, formerly a longtime Sunbury police officer and former Danville police officer, also worked with various law enforcement task forces and was a member and former chief and vice president of the Continental Fire Company in Danville.
Bennick was known for his witty sense of humor and contagious smile, according to his obituary on dailyitem.com.
"He (Bennick) was a great man and he will be dearly missed," Montour County Sheriff Clair Heath said.
Prior to working in Sunbury for 18 years, Bennick served as an officer in the Danville Police Department from 1981 to 1987.
Bennick served as a member of the Northumberland Montour County Drug Task Force throughout his career, investigating thousands of criminal cases and undercover drug investigations.
Prior to serving as a police officer, Bennick joined the Army where he served as a member of the Old Guard, serving in the Presidential Honor Guard under Presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan.