MAHONING TWP. — Three area men are facing criminal mischief and defiant trespass charges after allegedly damaging fields at the Hess Recreation Area with their vehicles.
Township police recently filed charges against Sevon C. King, 20, of 232 Church St., Danville, Cameron W. Pehowic, 21, of 2705 Smoketown Road, Lewisburg, and Alexander A. Cole, 20, of 432 W. Main St., Apt./Suite C, Bloomsburg, in the office of District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
Patrolman Ryan Pander wrote in the criminal complaint that while on patrol the morning of March 27, he found extensive damage to the fields, starting near the southern end and continuing through much of the fields. The damage consisted of deep ruts, which continued as deep tire markings in "doughnut" formations throughout the rest of the area, the complaint states. Police were able to identify the suspects through surveillance camera footage provided by Continental Fire Company, 1 Meadow Lane, about one-half mile south of the recreation area. The footage showed three vehicles, two of them pickups and one a sedan, driving away from the recreation area at about 8:55 p.m. on March 26. The three admitted to driving on the fields, Pander wrote in the complaint.
The Montour Area Recreation Commission is seeking $2,000 in restitution to repair the damages.
A preliminary hearing for King, Pehowic and Cole is scheduled for Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. before Shrawder.
