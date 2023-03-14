DANVILLE — Two 4-H members were recognized for earning Diamond Status Clover Award at Tuesday morning's Montour commissioner's meeting. That level of achievement is akin to a Boy Scout Eagle Award.
The two recipients were Elaine Tyson and Damian Brown, and both stood before commissioners and explained their community projects.
Commissioners also proclaimed this week, March 12-18, Montour County 4-H Week.
Tyson arranged to send 100 care packages to overseas troops. "My main goal was to show that we in this community remember we have troops stationed overseas. And to not forget about them."
Brown built a 4-H closet over at the Montour DeLong Fairground Building. In doing so, he had to raise funds for it, he said.
Later in the meeting, Tara Zeidler was named Deputy Chief Adult Probation and Parole/Juvenile Probation, at a salary of $45,278.