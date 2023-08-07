DANVILLE — Slides, ladders and ball pits are just a few of the hands-on attractions at A Cute Little Place.
The first indoor playground in the Danville area kicked off its soft opening Tuesday.
Around two years ago, Riley Truckenmiller was fascinated by an indoor playground in Georgia she saw on TikTok, she said.
Pregnant with her second son at the time, Truckenmiller said she waited about a year and a half before embarking on her own indoor playground journey.
Since signing her lease in May, it has been a family effort to bring the space to life, Truckenmiller said.
“Once the lease was signed, we painted everything, including the hand-painted artwork on the walls,” she said. “My husband put in the flooring and built the play set.”
The large play set at the entrance of the space offers climbing, sliding and more.
The “soft playroom” has cushioned obstacles and a ball pit for kids two and younger, Truckenmiller said.
Another small room has a car rug and barbie rug along with accompanying toys.
The large room at the back of the space has several sensory tables where Truckenmiller plans to hold parties and themed events, she said.
The space also offers a nursing/changing room and a kitchen with snacks.
A library and sensory room is also in the works, Truckenmiller added.
Vendors are welcome to offer their goods in the space. Currently, Truckenmiller said she offers jewelry from Hound in Hand, out of Oxford, as well as dog treats from Zay and Jack’s Homemade Dog Treats.
So far, Truckenmiller said feedback has been extremely positive. “People are excited for something like this to join the community,” she said. “It’s also really nice to have it right here on Mill Street so people can walk here.”
Truckenmiller said she was surprised with how quickly the business’ Facebook page grew. She said the engagement showed there was a lot of interest.
Eight kids joined in on A Cute Little Place’s first session Tuesday morning. Even though the space’s capacity is 15 kids at a time, Truckenmiller said the session was very busy.
Pia Ripley, a nanny of three, said she was excited to visit and check things out.
“We saw an ad during the Spring Fling here in Danville and were excited because there’s nothing like this around here,” Ripley said. “In the winter, we will probably be here all the time.”
Raevin Rosenbaum said she and her 11-month old set out for a “mommy/baby day.”
“Most of the time, we go to Nanny’s in Berwick, but when I saw this on Facebook I wanted to check it out,” Rosenbaum said. “I also have a two-year-old who would love this.”
Truckenmiller said reservations are not required, but are recommended as A Cute Little Place has a capacity of 15. Playtimes can be booked online at www.playaclp.com.
Socks are required as shoes are not allowed on the mats in the space, Truckenmiller said.
Day passes are offered at $10 per child. Monthly memberships are also available for $40 for one child, $70 for two and $100 for three.
While the space does not have set hours, Truckenmiller suggested following A Cute Little Place on Facebook, where she will post hours for the upcoming week every Sunday.