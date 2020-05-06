We approach the forthcoming annual celebration of Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020, in the midst of separation, anxiety and death. As we celebrate motherhood, humanity’s incarnation of sacrificial love and devotion, we are reminded daily of a disease resulting in manifold deaths of God’s precious children. We weep at the losses we have borne these days, of our mothers, children, fathers, grandparents, siblings, friends and beloved strangers. A mother’s heart is heartbroken over the suffering of others, especially of the innocent. A mother’s heart aches with hope and promise.
Those who bring forth life by experiencing the agony of labor pains, deeply experience the relentless agony of mourning. Such is the protective price of love, of blessed humanity. The world is saved by those who sing lullabies.
Those who cry with indescribable joy when the child is placed on their breasts, weep fully the tears of implacable grief and rage. A voice is heard in Ramah, lamentation and bitter weeping. Rachel is weeping for her children; she refuses to be comforted for her children, because they are no more. [Jeremiah 31:15]
We gather on Mother’s Day as a day of honoring love. This year, we honor love by acknowledging deep and abiding grief over the terrible sorrows of these days. We honor the gift of life by mourning its loss. “As a mother comforts her child, so I will comfort you….” [Isaiah 66:13]
We invite and request that the members of our congregations, indeed, we invite and welcome all persons, to pause for 10 minutes from 3 to 3:10 p.m. during this Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020, that we together may render such prayers and confessions, expressing both our griefs and our hopes during these days of the coronavirus. May we be defined not by the virus but by our love. This is our time to be honest, to be vulnerable, to be open. It is in our suffering and in our wounds that we begin to be healed. We claim the advantage of the broken heart.
We invite all people to join together in a spirit of repentance, for we are not God, despite ourselves.
We invite all people to join together in a spirit of prayer, seeking divine courage and wisdom for the facing of these days.
We invite all people to join together in the spirit of mourning for the lives taken from us by this virus. Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from henceforth.
We invite all people to join together in the spirit of hope embodied by those caregivers who have held the hands our loved ones on all our behalf.
We invite all people to join together as one people for these 10 minutes. Ten minutes is requested because when a new mother’s contractions occur at intervals of less than 10 minutes it is often an indication that labor has begun. Out of such labor enters the gift of life. May it be so among us all.
“But I have calmed and quieted my soul, like a weaned child with its mother;
my soul is like the weaned child that is with me.”
[Psalm 121]
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.