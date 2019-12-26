While still in the holiday spirit and thinking of the generosity shared with the local Community Christmas Tree, I remembered the history of the first Community Christmas Tree that appeared in Danville in 1914. The evergreen was chosen from Benfield’s Hollow, raised on a 28-foot square platform, and decorated with colored electric lights. From each corner of the platform, representing the four corners of the world, a trombonist played "Oh Come All ye Faithful." Willie Whispell, a young Danville boy, flipped the switch to light the tree and 500 school children raised their voices in song. Presents were collected and distributed to 200 needy children.
The Community Christmas Tree changed locations through the years and this "spirit of the season" continued to be an important holiday event. By the mid-1950s, the Montour County Board of Assistance and the Danville Police Department joined forces to revitalize the ailing Christmas Tree program. Miss Dorothy Bonawitz, director of Public Assistance, and Police Chief Robert Burke put their hearts into the effort.
— Danville’s Bicentennial Gazette-Sis Hause and A.M. Hummel
Remember when writing the history of the local police department I mentioned that an article about Police Chief Robert Burke would be a story for another day? Today is the day.
I knew Robert Patrick Burke most of my life and wondered where to start with the story of this person who at all times was a trusted friend to everyone.
I believe I should mention that he was a friend of my parents and a regular visitor to our home on North Mill Street when I was a young girl. In fact, my first dog, a Cocker Spaniel, came from the Burke home. These were the years before he joined Danville’s police force, a job that he held for 30 years, chief for 17 of them. He retired in 1977.
I decided to reminisce about Chief Burke and why he became remembered by many as the “person who put them on the right track.” Bob’s mother passed away when he was only a child and he often remembered walking to work as a kid when other friends were going to school. He also remembered street brawls as a rough and ready young man, often participating in them. All of this, along with growing up during the Depression, watching people suffering from lack of food or medicine or rowdy nights on payday, weighed heavily upon him. As he grew into a young man he spent time with the Civilian Conservation Corps. He also served in World War II as a combat medic in the China-Burma-India Theater, which helped him develop the compassion that he was known for throughout his career. It was suggested to his father by a local borough councilman soon after World War II that Robert should join the police force, and in spite of being hesitant, he donned the uniform.
All of us who remember those years can tell you of Chief Burke walking Mill Street and stopping to talk to everyone, even waving across the street to say "Hi, how are things?” It is a difficult task to mention all of the many ways that he was an adviser, caregiver, disciplinarian or just friend to all, especially children. He didn’t let a child go hungry or without a pair of shoes or sneakers or a membership to the YMCA, which he truly believed was home for many youngsters. He was often seen at the grocery story with a basketful of food to be given to those in need. He coached Little League, taught boys to box at the Y, explained right and wrong and taught children the duties as safety patrolmen. He partnered with Dorothy Bonawitz, the director of Public Assistance, to help revive the “Community Christmas Tree.” It was just one of their many projects where they would see a need for help and fix it. Another was the “Fund for the distressed and transient…” He was heartbroken when she was found murdered in her office. They were a great team.
There were many children who thanked him as adults for taking time to talk with them, to help them understand living a good life. There are also adults that can say the same. One particular story related to a time when he and Mary heard a knock at their door. Chief Burke found a young man and woman as he opened the door. The young man said, Chief Burke, “I brought my wife here so she could meet the person that put me on the right track in life.” What an honor!
The lockup was always open to the homeless on cold winter nights, a meal was also available. Those that spent too long in a barroom were often put in the police car and taken home. As a policeman and chief he always took the time to pursue the truth, and by his own integrity, enacted justice. Bob was asked to be the town representative to the 1960 White House Conference on Youth. After retiring from the police force he served as county commissioner for two years. His final years were spent on a farm near Washingtonville with his wife, Mary, raising a few chickens and training a hunting dog or two.
Chief Robert Patrick Burke was the epitome of a caring, responsible policeman, one who knew how to handle situations that could get out of hand. That's not to say that he wasn’t tough, but he knew when and how to be tough. Most everyone walked away from Chief Burke with respect and gratitude knowing that their police officer would always teach them a lesson to be remembered throughout their life.
Chief Robert Patrick Burke passed away in January 1997.
A line from a citation he received at his retirement is a summation of his life:
“You, Chief ‘Bob’ Burke, have displayed a quality of character that few people ever acquire or achieve.”
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her columns appear every week in The Danville News.