When the going gets tough, it’s time for a party. This flippant motto’s partly facetious, given certain troubles today. Our school district needs professional leadership. Geisinger is addressing its recent neonatal tragedy.
Picture a pit with a person stuck below. You can jump into the pit to share the pain. You can stand at the top and say how sorry you are. You can throw a rope and walk away. Or you can grasp a rope and reach down to rescue the person.
Clever kids are kids who when forced to choose between A and B choose C or D, sometimes E. It’s an Ernie Kovacs view of life. It’s also the difference between humorists and comedians. Comedians are tolerable, though they tend toward snide. Humorists love the humanity they poke fun at. Ernie Kovacs was a humorist. In one sketch he’s attending Scuba Diving School. Naturally, he’s sitting at a desk underwater with typewriter. Plus, he’s smoking his cigar and blowing smoke underwater (secret: spewing out milk). Who can forget the Nairobi Trio playing instruments to the musical tune, Solfeggio? A personal favorite? A ballet troupe dancing to the Nutcracker Suite, with one slight variation. They’re all gorillas in tutus.
Someone with whom I’m friendly feuding over ‘hard at the grindstone’ politics, advised that I should read more Milne. He probably meant the serious British political writer. My reply? I’d love to read more Milne. A.A. Milne, that is. We could use more Pooh Bears and 100 acre woods. I’m scared of Huffalumps. Tut, tut, looks like rain… Which brings to mind, who are you more like? Rabbit? Tigger? Winnie? Piglet? Owl? Kanga? Roo? Christopher Robin? Okay, who’s a gloomy Eeyore?
Where do the children play? Whence their imagination?
Weary of the portentous and judgmental? Let’s corral all cynical, humorless, jaded souls and show them Ernie Kovacs episodes. Another Kovacs goodie: for a full half hour silent Eugene makes his way through a house, experiencing oddities, him ending up eating his lunch at a table. His milk doesn’t pour straight from thermos to cup. Olives and apples roll along the table onto his lap. The trick? Ernie, a TV pioneer, tilted the camera so it would look level to us viewers. When in doubt, turn things askew. Go for the surreal, the nutsy. Come at problems from entirely different perspectives.
How can you turn a glass of water upside down without spilling the water? Freeze it. What will computers be like two generations from now?
Let’s build a Suspension Bridge over the Niagara Falls. How do we get the cable across the wide, turbulent gorge? Shoot a cannon ball? Tow the cable across on a steamer? Shoot a rocket? The engineer decided to award $5 to the first boy who could fly a kite across the gorge. The boy who succeeded was 16-year-old Homan Walsh who crossed the river upstream and launched his kite from the Canadian side, with the wind at his back. Then a heavier line was attached to the kite string and pulled across, followed by succeeding heavier lines until the main cable.
For sanity’s sake, read Dr. Seuss. Many are surprised to learn that behind the rhymes and silliness Seuss offered sidewise allegories for adults who had minds to imagine. Horton, protector of the vulnerable: "a person’s a person no matter how small.” Yertle who builds a throne on the back of his subjects, until Max burps and topples tyrant Yertle into the mud. Gertrude McFuzz, wanting to look as pretty as other birds, pops pills to make her tail feathers grow. They grow and grow until Gertrude no longer can fly. The North-going Zak runs into the South-going Zak. Neither budge. There they remain, remain, remain, while the world moves on. We laugh at Zaks. We cry for Zaks.
Humor’s our barometer of spiritual health and well-being. God help those who lack a sense of humor and can’t laugh at themselves. I repeat myself: When grandma suffered from Parkinson’s we would ask her to mix our drinks for us. She giggled. Percolating with love.
“Humor is a prelude to faith, and laughter is the beginning of prayer,” saith a theologian. Humor: the spiritual health and well-being of marriages. Who needs gruesome twosomes? Humor: the spiritual health and well-being of a nation. Best is the merry heart. “It keeps on the windy side of care.”
Humor – because we understand heartache.
So long as we can smile between our tears, we’re going to be all right.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.