DANVILLE — Graduation day is finally arriving for Danville Area seniors, but who could blame them if they feel a bit of deja vu.
No one expected the school year to end the way it did, but school officials and students did what they could to have as normal a graduation ceremony as possible, considering the COVID-19 shutdown has kept students out of the school building since March.
"It's definitely very different from what I thought it was going to be," said Class of 2020 valedictorian Morgan Everett, of Valley Township, who is going on to study mechanical or environmental engineering at MIT.
Still, she added, "It's nice having a somewhat normal graduation and see my friends again."
The somewhat normal graduation included what a normal graduation includes — speeches, students walking on stage to receive their diplomas. Just not all at the same time, or even on the same day, and no more than 24 other people in the auditorium.
The various segments of the piecemeal commencement were recorded on video on different days. Students walked onto the stage to receive their diplomas on Friday, but only a few at a time. Each senior could have up to six family members in the auditorium to witness the graduate's walk. Superintendent Ricki Boyle said no more than 25 people could be in the auditorium at once. The number of graduating seniors allowed in the auditorium at one time depended on how many family members attended.
Paul Breon, the school district instructional technology coordinator, shot much of the video and edited it. Biology teacher Emily Morgan, the senior class adviser, shot video of the top three students' speeches as photographer Sabrina Felder of Strawbridge Studios, the company hired by the district to shoot graduation photos, took pictures from a distance with a telephoto lens.
Besides Everett, the speakers were salutatorian Paige Kupas, of Mahoning Township, and third in the class, Emma Mikita, of Rush Township.
The district will post the graduation video on its website at 7 p.m. Friday.
"I think the school is doing the best they can considering the circumstances," said Kupas, who is heading to Georgetown University this fall to major in political economics and math.
"It's different," Mikita added. "Not in the way I was hoping for."
She said she was making the best of it. She plans to study biology in the pre-med track at Fordham.
The recording of the speeches went smoothly last Thursday in the auditorium. Morgan only had to instruct the students to talk close to the microphone on the lectern and "speak nice and slow, nice and loud."
She also instructed the students to wipe off the mic and lectern with the disinfectant wipes after they finished speaking.
"Letting go of the last three months of high school has been difficult for all of us," Kupas said in her speech. "We have learned from experience not to take little things for granted."
Everett, in her speech, quoted her favorite artist, Dolly Parton.
"If you want the rainbow, you have to put up with the rain," she said, adding, "We are putting up with the rain."
"Graduation for the 2020 seniors went well," Boyle said. "It was special in that each student had individual attention and families were able to take time to get pictures. Many parents commented that they appreciated the ceremony."