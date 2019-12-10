DANVILLE — American Idol finalist Aaron Kelly and Central Pennsylvania native will perform at the Booth Theater at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20.
Zing Productions will present this special evening of Christmas, gospel and country music in the theater, at 328 Mill St.
Seating is limited. Reservations can be made by calling 570-951-6572. The cost is $15 and BYOB. Complimentary holiday treats and beverages will be provided.
Kelly, who was born in Sarasota, Fla., grew up in Central Pennsylvania. He has been singing professionally since he was 9 and presents shows across the world from Norway to Mexico, the Dominican Republic, the entire U.S. and Canada. He has opened for Phil Vassar, Charlie Daniels, Loretta Lynn, Sawyer Brown, Little Big Town, Emerson Drive, Bill Anderson, Montgomery Gentry, Billy Currington, Martina McBride, The Bee Gees, The Marshall Tucker Band and others.
When he was 11, he appeared on "America's Most Talented Kids." At age 16, he rose to one of the top 5 on American Idol and became the youngest artist to reach the top 5.
He has performed for audiences ranging from hundreds to millions on Idol and has appeared on Access Hollywood, The Ellen Show, David Letterman, The Wendy Williams Show and Good Morning America. He performed the national anthem on ABC during the Little League World Series championship game in 2017.
He has written songs while working in Nashville and has co-written songs with Bobby Braddock, Frank Myers, Greg Barnhill, Rafe Van Hoy, James House, Jon Stone, Brian White, Blake Bollinger, Luke Sheets, Debby Throckmorton, Doug Johnson and Don Henry.