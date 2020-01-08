DANVILLE — An ABC Fashion Show will be held Feb. 27 in the Pine Barn Inn reception hall, at 43 Pine Barn Place.
A reception will be at 6 p.m. followed by the show at 7 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $35 and $40 at the door. Tickets for participants are $20 and free to students.
The Danville Arts Council, in partnership with Geisinger's G-Pride, will hold the show. The show features ensembles that are made of anything but clothes.
People are urged to clean out their recycling bin or basket full of scraps and transform them into fashion.
Teams of up to three members will receive T-shirts and the grand prize will go to the team whose ensemble gets the most votes.
Voters, including friends and family, must be present. Participants must be 16 or older.