Geisinger will be closing Abigail’s Attic, located on Mill Street on October 18, according to the Danville Business Alliance.
Abigail’s Attic will reallocate more resources and staff to services that support patients, guests and Geisinger employees on its hospital campuses. The store’s staff will be relocated to hospital gift shops to support those operations when it closes. Some of the merchandise that is left will be used for a new “Caring Closet” program that Geisinger’s Volunteer Services group is developing to provide clothes to patients and families during extended hospital stays. Remaining merchandise will be donated to local organizations that will accept it.
The store is no longer accepting donations and will stop accepting consignment items on July 31st.