DANVILLE — A Danville woman faces retail theft and drug possession charges after she shoplifted a pregnancy test and feminine deodorant spray, valued at a total of $7.99, from Weis Markets, Danville police allege.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the office of District Judge Marvin Shrawder, Robert Figard of Weis loss prevention apprehended Mercedes N. Foster, 25, of 497 Church St., and took her to the store office to await police. She told Officer Joseph Eister that the arrest was not her first and that she had a "loaded needle" in her bra. She took out the needle, which she said had crystal methamphetamine in it, then she also removed from her bra a half dollar-sized clear container and said the white residue was crystal methamphetamine.
Eister later reviewed Foster's criminal history that showed prior retail theft convictions from Danville, in 2018, and Hemlock Township, in 2013.
Foster is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 13 at 2:30 p.m. before Shrawder.