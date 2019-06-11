DANVILLE — Danville firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in the corner of a basement of a home at 607 Church St. at 7:27 p.m. Tuesday.
Danville Borough Fire Chief Ken Strausser said one of the residents of the home was watching TV at the time, smelled smoke and called 911.
"The firefighters did a great job," he said of damage limited to a dresser and a lawnmower removed from the basement.
He said the cause is undetermined. He didn't have the names of the residents.
Firefighters ventilated the area.
Strausser said two dogs with them taken outside.
Danville fire companies responded along with the East End Fire Department from Mahoning Township, the Danville Ambulance Service and Danville fire police.
"We had a great turnout," he said of the approximately 35 volunteers.