DANVILLE — The Danville Area School Board accepted several resignations, including that of varsity swimming and diving coach Madison Ernest, and hired several new staff members on Wednesday night.
Ernest, who also is a first-grade teacher in the district, began reading a statement to the board but became emotional. Acting Superintendent Ricki Boyle finished reading it for her. Ernest stated it was honor to serve as coach for five years, but she wants to focus on academics and her professional future. She would consider serving again as coach in the future.
Also resigning were Todd Egger as marcing band percussion instructor; Jen Enterline as high school cheerleading adviser, and Lisa Wilson, a kindergarten teacher at the primary school.
The board also approved the employment of middle school English language arts teachers Jessica Knopp, at a starting salary of $69,259, and Nancy Zola, at a starting salary of $49,418; Janalyn Bollow as a life skills support paraprofessional at the intermediate school at an hourly rate of $11.25; Ruth Pandolfo as a paraprofessional at the intermediate school at an hourly rate of $11.25, and Lauren Day as a reading specialist at the intermediate school at a starting salary of $69,759.
The board also approved a 3 percent salary increase for district Business Manager Bobbi Ely, principals and other administrators.
— JOE SYLVESTER