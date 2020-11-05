MAHONING TWP. — Nearly 18 months after the supervisors shut it down, Bald Top Road reopened at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, after a work crew spent the day installing a new guiderail.
The road will close for about 3 hours today, though, so workers can paint lines on the road, township Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn said. Otherwise, it is open and residents who use the road will no longer have to take a six-mile detour.
Contractor Glen O. Hawbaker Inc., of Montoursville, recently completed paving the road. The work was completed past the deadline, for which the contractor will have to pay the township.
Lynn said the COVID-19 shutdowns and last week's rainy weather set the contractor back. He said, though, the company could have worked five days a week but opted to work four 10-hour days.
"Today is the first day they're paying us $500 or better a day because they didn't finish on time," Lynn said on Wednesday.
According to township engineer Drew Barton, the contract stipulates the contractor would pay $500 for each day past the deadline. He said the contract calls for completion of the job by Nov. 2.
Lynn was happy, nevertheless, that the road was finished.
The township shut down the steep section of road just off Route 11 in late May of 2019 because parts of it were collapsing.
Bonnie and Dave Martin were quite pleased to see the text from the township announcing the reopening.
"Not only did we see it, we jumped in Dave's truck and drove down the road and back," Bonnie Martin said.
She said the guiderail goes all the way down to the bottom of the hill, which it didn't previously.
"We're happy it's open," she added. "It's certainly going to make our trip to town and back much easier."
Asked if he had a comment, Dave Martin issued an enthusiastic, "Woo-hoo!"
The township sent out the text at 5:15 p.m. to residents and the media, stating, "Bald Top Road is now open to all traffic, however, there is no center line painted. This will occur tomorrow during the middle of the day, to impact the least amount of traffic and will involve closing the road again, for approximately 3 hours for painting."
It said another text will be sent with the closing and opening times.
The Martins were frustrated, as were other Bald Top Mountain residents, with how long the project took for engineering studies, ground testing, advertising for bids and hiring contractors amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Bonnie Martin praised the supervisors, though, especially Lynn, for their efforts in seeing the project through.
"He's gone out of his way to keep me informed," she said. "The supervisors have really put this at the forefront and taken care of us."
Hawbaker submitted the lowest bid of $362,365 for the paving work. Subcontractor Green Acres Contracting, of Punxsutawney, installed the guiderail.
Merco Inc., of Lebanon, New Jersey, previously completed the soil nailing work for $519,210 to stabilize the hillside beneath the Bald Top Road surface. With soil nailing, a machine bores into the hillside to install pipes that are filled with cement to stabilize the hilly section of the road.