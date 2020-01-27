The Danville Tri-County After 5 Club invites all area women to a “Tattered and Torn” Supper Party on Feb. 10 in the Pine Barn Inn from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There are no membership fees or dues.
The special feature for the evening will be Lisa McCarty, owner of “McCarty’s Tattered and Torn” in Danville. Violinist Jennifer Updegrove, from Elysburg, will provide music. Inspirational speaker Suzanne Rowse from Wilmington Del., will speak on “Victory over Life’s Difficulties.”
Reservations for this special evening may be made by calling Roberta at 570-394-4689 or emailing . The cost for the supper party is $21 inclusive. First-timers to the After 5 Club pay $10.
Reservations need to be made by Feb. 7 by 4 p.m. No reservations will be taken over the weekend.