SUNBURY — Giving Tuesday, which began in 2012 as a social media hashtag to increase charitable giving through the holiday season, is on Dec. 3 this year.
Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday has become the largest day of charitable giving in the world.
This year, nonprofit organizations throughout Montour, Columbia, Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties are teaming up to generate a wave of giving. Each organization provides vital resources to communities, including health, education, mentorship, financial support. The agencies will collect donations through the website, www.centralpagivingtuesday.org, or individuals can choose, through the website, to donate to the agency of their choice.
— JOE SYLVESTER