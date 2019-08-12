Alliance to hold first-ever health fair

DANVILLE — People can learn how to live healthier lives at the first Danville Health Fair.
The Danville Health Alliance is holding the free event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Hess Field, according to Christian Force and Shannon Koch, owners of Altera Life in Danville. Altera is Latin for "the other."
"We want to raise awareness about healthier foods. There will be health and fitness activities. So many people aren't physically active," Force said.
The day starts off with yoga by StudioB Yoga at 7 a.m.
A 6.1K, or 3.79-mile, walk-run will be held at 8:30 a.m. While the health fair is free, there will be a $30 fee for the walk-run, which includes a T-shirt and water bottle. Proceeds will go toward future health alliance events.
Force said the walk-run is measured the way it is because every meter represents 100 deaths annually from coronary heart disease in the U.S.
A boot camp, by Resurrection Movement and Longevity Health and Fitness, will be held at 11 a.m.
Self-defense, by Reflex Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, will be at noon.
There will also be an obstacle course, water balloon launch, corn hole, dunk tank, Frisbees, face painting and more. Food and snow cones will be available.
Geisinger, which is sponsoring the event, will set up a health tent featuring sun safety, said Danville Business Alliance Executive Director Rebecca Dressler.
She hopes people will learn from the fair that "health can be fun."
The first 100 people to visit all the vendors will receive a tote with gifts from Boil Line Coffee, Geisinger and other items.
"There will be so many people to meet and see to bring health and wellness," Koch said.
Vendors will include Altera Life, Resurrection Movement Studio, Longevity, StudioB, the Danville Area Community Center, Reflex Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Geisinger, Catawissa Chiropractic, Red's Plant Health Care, Phoenix and the Danville Pharmacy.
Other sponsors and donors are Catawissa Chiropractic, Service 1st Federal Credit Union, Danville Pharmacy, Weis Markets, the Montour Area Recreation Commission and Giant Foods.
The health alliance is comprised of Altera Life, Longevity Health and Fitness, Relfex Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Resurrection Studio, StudioB and the community center.
The alliance aims to educate people on the benefits of living a healthy, holistic lifestyle and to help integrate lasting, positive change into the lives of people. It was created to offer the community ease while seeking out local fitness options.
Altera provides nutrition, personal training, massage and a sauna at 530 Mill St. Longevity has group fitness of cycling/spin, hot yoga, body sculpting and barre at 309 Montour Blvd. Relfex Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is located at 608 Mill St.
Resurrection Movement Studio, at 1958 Montour Blvd., offers group fitness, strength and conditioning, athletes training and group dance classes. StudioB Yoga Center is a community-oriented vinyasa studio and registered yoga school at 518 Mill St. The community center, on Liberty Street, offers various of programs for all ages.