DANVILLE — The first Ironman Ice Plunge will be held Feb. 1.
The event will wrap up a special series of Vision 2020 Mindful living programs sponsored by the Danville Health Alliance.
The plunge will be held at noon at the pond at Frosty Valley Resort, Bloom Road. Registration is at 11 a.m. and anyone can participate for $10. Those who don't want to jump into the cold water can donate $20.
Proceeds will go toward alliance events in the community.
Alliance members include Altera Life Health Club, Longevity Health and Fitness, StudioB Yoga Center, Reflex Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Danville Area Community Center and Resurrection Studio.