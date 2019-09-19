Every evening from 6:30 to 8 is pig time at the Wolf farm in Valley Township.
That’s when 4-H’ers Ace, 17, and Abe, 15, are out in the yard exercising their pigs, then washing them before bed. Each of them is raising and training two pigs for the Bloomsburg Fair.
Ace’s pigs are Chewy and Spot.
“I stuck with obvious names,” he said.
His brother is raising Hank and Tank, and Tank is living up to his name as the largest. The first week of September he was at 266 pounds. Fair limit for market hogs is 295 pounds.
“If they are gaining too much, we have to cut back on food,” said Ace.
Unlike some animals, pigs run free in the judging ring, so they have to learn to respond to taps from a small show stick.
“They only took a few days to learn their routine,” said mom Alissa Wolf.
The pigs are expected to keep their heads up and not run. Their handlers hope their pigs are not in the ring with each other, because then the pigs might get distracted.
While training, a favorite treat is marshmallows. Chewy and Hank are especially good at sitting on command.
In the ring, there are two types of judging. In Type Showing, the focus is on the animals, and in Showmanship, on the handler.
One challenge in Showmanship judging is to swap animals.
“There’s a certain way each animal likes to be touched with the show stick,” said Ace, “and you don’t know a strange animal’s quirks.”
Plan to show cattle
Besides the pigs, the Wolf boys plan to show cattle at the fair in Breeding Beef and Bull Calf categories.
“I really like the cows,” said Abe.
Cows are also a big focus with the Rapp family, along with sheep, goats, horses and a pig. Annabelle Rapp, 16, Katherine, 14, and Amanda, 12, will take 55 animals in all to the Bloomsburg Fair.
According to mom Jackie Rapp, “We show what we make.”
The girls pick a bull to breed, raise the pups, and then select from the herd which cattle to show.
“It’s a more than two-year process from start to finish,” Jackie said.
Paul and Jackie Rapp have a large farming operation outside Paxinos, and the girls are a crucial part of it. Each girl takes a string of 12 sheep to the fair. These can be shown individually or in various combinations, such as all in the same genetic line from a single ram. They also take market lambs for judging.
With the cows, they will enter animals alone or in combination, such as showing a cow and calf as a pair. Amanda will show her Boer goat Kevin and her pig Oliver. The Rapps also will show their prize-winning Dorset ram and ewe, which have each taken a Reserve Grand Championship already at the Maryland State Fair over Labor Day weekend.
The Dorset sheep are so large that it takes two to handle them in the ring. Annabelle and Katherine will work as a team, with one holding the head in position while the other sets the feet. When they lead the sheep around, they will use a halter.
“The shows are the playground,” said mom Jackie. “The real learning happens at home in the barn. Raising animals is important because they learn to care about something besides themselves.”
Testing their knowledge
Both the Wolfs and the Rapps are actively involved in 4-H. Ace Wolf is president of the North-Mont 4-H Livestock Club, and Jackie Rapp, who is also a veterinarian, is the adviser.
“This club has been around for a long time,” said Rapp, “and it is still thriving today.”
She was a member herself around 40 years ago. The Wolf boys' dad, Jeremy, was also in 4-H in his youth.
The club meets once a month at either the Penn State Extension office or the Montour-DeLong Fairgrounds.
“In the summer, we sometimes meet at Hunter’s, for ice cream,” said Ace. They learn about proper care of animals, get quick tips and advice for fair competition, and do lots of games and quizzes to test their knowledge. “I ask about animal breeds, equipment and all sorts of things,” said Rapp.
Kids can join 4-H as Cloverbuds at age 5. To be in the Livestock Club, youth must be 8-18. Even the youngest members can show animals at the fairs.
The Wolfs and Rapps are students at Danville Area High School and have transferred there to take advantage of FFA (Future Farmers of America) and the agricultural courses offered. Both Ace and Annabelle are enrolled in a full slate of courses, including botany, welding, small gas engines, wildlife management, and plumbing and wiring, in addition to their academic subjects.
“I do the ag courses at school and the others online,” said Ace. “Otherwise I couldn’t fit everything in.”
Fair week is a huge commitment. Besides the official competitions, the animals need to be cared for. The Rapp family will sleep in their camper next to the cattle barn all week or in the lofts above the animals. “That’s a lot of fun,” said the sisters.
Making the animals safe and comfortable is the first priority. Last year, Ace Wolf discovered that his cows didn’t like the taste of Bloomsburg’s chlorinated water, so he had to add Kool-Aid to keep them drinking. He and Abe will have to wash their pigs every day and apply lotion as at home.
“Pigs can’t sweat,” he said, “so their skin dries out.”
Off to market
Since many of the animals shown at the fair will go to market immediately after, one other pre-fair job is to make contact with businesses and ask them to buy their animals.
“I love the fact of the marketing,” said Alissa Wolf. “The boys have to approach potential buyers. It really builds confidence.”
“The whole experience is a good work ethic for them,” said dad Jeremy. “They have to learn to value themselves and choose a good project,” adds Alissa.
This year, they discovered it doesn’t cost as much to feed a pig and it’s easier to train than a cow. They had to consider which was more profitable. “It’s so cool they could see that on their own,” said Alissa.
“Raising animals is a good way to build a nest egg,” said Ace. Annabelle Rapp, too, sees the financial rewards of all her hard work. “I used some of my fair money to help buy a car this year,” she said, “and I’m saving money for college.”
“It’s not always an easy road,” said Annabelle, “but it brings me close with family and friends.” She says the goal is to “be better than your yesterday’s self.”
“This is our sport,” said Katherine. “I play other sports, too, but this is so relaxing. I get to meet a lot of people, and I like animals.”
Mary Bernath is an associate professor of English at Bloomsburg University.