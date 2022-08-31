SUNBURY — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a 13-year-old female who they saw was abducted in Reading earlier today with the vehicle possibly headed to the Valley.
Troopers issued the Amber Alert at around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday saying Janae Kalia Henry was taken by an unknown male at around 2 a.m.
Troopers issued the alert for several counties, including, Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour, as well as Lycoming and Montour.
The vehicle the teen is reported to be in is a silver Chevrolet Traverse, troopers said.
Anyone with information or who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA