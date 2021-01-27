"The snow-flakes, the snow-flakes,
The children of the sky—
How silently they come to earth
From their sweet home on high."
— Richard Coe
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
Jan. 28, 1915, The U.S. Coast Guard was created by an Act of Congress, combining the Life-Saving Service and the Revenue Cutter Service.
Jan. 25, 1959, An American Airlines Boeing 707 made the first scheduled transcontinental U.S. flight, traveling from California to New York.
Jan. 25, 1961, President John F. Kennedy conducted the first live televised presidential news conference five days after taking office.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Steve Connelley, the internet webmaster at Little League Baseball International Headquarters, was named “Little League’s Employee of the Month” for January.
Connelley, originally from Danville, maintained the Little League website, which included thousands of pages of information, graphics and photographs. He had been employed by Little League since January 2000.
He was instrumental in making educational items easily accessible to volunteers worldwide. Use of the internet as a resource increased dramatically and Steve’s contribution to our transition in this communications medium was invaluable, according to Stephen D. Keener, president and Chief Executive Officer of Little League baseball.
n
Danville High School varsity basketball cheerleaders, along with members of the varsity football team, entertained the residents of Goldstar Nursing Home during a Super Bowl pep rally. The girls did a variety of cheers while football players talked with the residents.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
A photo in the local newspaper showed Karin Dragon and Janice Krum, percussionists in the Danville Area High School Symphonic Band, practicing for the band’s upcoming performances where the guest soloist, Sgt. Robert Patton, would highlight the event with a special “Pops” performance of the Broadway hit “Fiddler on the Roof.”
n
Saint Cyril's Chapel conducted a Mass of Thanksgiving for the return of 52 Americans who were held in Iran for 444 days. A procession was led by a student carrying the American flag. Attendees sang "America the Beautiful" along with several peace hymns.
n
The Danville High School wrestling squad (12-0) was ranked number one in the state among AA schools on "The Pennsylvania Top 100 Wrestlers," according to Jim Butler.
The number-one ranking was a goal for the locals since the beginning of the season according to Coach Ron Kanaskie. The Ironmen, also listed in first place in the Susquehanna Valley League, compiled some very impressive statistics to live up to their statewide number-one billing.
n
Louise Bush and Joan Morrison were pictured in the local newspaper wearing some of the items they would model in a fashion show to highlight the Card-a-Thon at the Pine Barn Inn. Fashions for the show were provided by the Pear Tree.
The Fashion Show proceeds went to the Montour County Heart Association.
n
James Wentworth was recently elected president of the Diehl School Student Council. Other officers included Amy Bradford, secretary; Connie Flora, treasurer and Chris Hort, vice president. Bill Wagner was the committee advisor.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
The Gerst family pictured in the local news was one of many in the Montour County-Riverside area taking advantage of the anti-polio clinic at the Frank W. Sidler, Post 40, American Legion.
Dr. Philip Long, Geisinger Memorial Hospital resident physician, was shown giving an inoculation to Debra Gerst while Forrest, Jane, Lorraine and James looked on.
n
The “King Basketball” winners were crowned at halftime of the Danville-Jersey Shore basketball game at the local senior high gym.
The winners in the competition were: Eddie Nevius, fifth grade, First Ward; Doug Stetler, fourth grade, Second Ward; and Tar Wagner, sixth grade, First Ward. The youngsters competed with more than 200 participants for several weeks to reach the finals in the foul shooting, layup and accuracy passing test in the quest to be recognized as the “king” of the sport.
n
Richard Dennen, son of Mr. and Mrs. S. T. Dennen, of Riverside, was selected for inclusion in the 1959-60 edition of “Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.”
Dennen, a senior at Bloomsburg State College, received the nomination for membership by a faculty committee on the basis of scholarship, participation in extracurricular activities, personality traits and professional promise as a teacher.
n
Sandy Brown, Danville’s Wrestling Queen, was pictured in the local newspaper, after her crowning during the wrestling match between Danville and Bloomsburg. Members of the court were: Beth Cain, Phoebe Hinkel, Linda Fester and Patty Henry.
n
The Danville Junior High School varsity and eighth-grade basketball teams had little trouble winning the games over Northumberland at Norry.
The Junior High Varsity, paced by Jack Curry’s 17 points, Ollie Wagner’s 14 points and K. Shepperson with 13 easily claimed the 58-43 victory over the Pineknotters.
The eighth-grade squad also took control of the game by winning 30-20. Francie Moyer led the scoring with 16, C. Seitz added 15 points to the winning score.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
Sgt. Christopher J. Dennen, of Danville, was one of 3,116 high-point Army veterans brought back to the states aboard the U.S.S. Montrose and the U.S.S. Lander.
These ships were two of the more than 300 carriers, battleships, cruisers and attack transports in the Navy’s famed "Magic Carpet" fleet. Passengers would go directly to the separation centers nearest their homes to complete the formalities of obtaining their discharges before returning to civilian life.
First Lieutenant James P. Dennen was honorably relieved from active duty from the U.S. Army at Separation Point, Camp Crowder, Missouri.
His decorations and citations included the American Defense Medal; American Theatre Medal; European African Middle Eastern Theatre Medal; and World War II Victory Medal. He was involved in battles and campaigns in Normandy, Northern France and Rhineland.
While in the service, Lt. Dennen attended service schools and took classes including Officers Radio Course at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey and AT&T Radio Teletype Course in St. Louis, Missouri.
n
Post 40 American Legion held an enthusiastic meeting at the Legion after adding 36 to its membership and learning that Danville is part of the highest districts in membership within the Pennsylvania Department.
It was also revealed that the 17th District, which included Danville, was the first district to achieve its quota in new members and was well over the top.
Twenty-four pictures out of a possible 51 were received, enlarged and framed for the Legion room. The Legion was securing photos of all Montour County residents who made the supreme sacrifice in WWII as a personal memorial to its comrades. These photos still proudly hang on the wall of the Post 40 American Legion.
n
Veterans of WWI and WWII of the Loyal Fur Factory of Church Street held a get-together party at the Montour Hotel. After an enjoyable evening, the decision was made to form a permanent servicemen’s organization of the Loyal Fur Company to meet once each month. Committee members were George Farley, Ralph Flannagan, William Jenkins, Foster Kirkner, Harold Hendricks and Robert Harris.
“Have faith in your dreams and someday your rainbow will come shining through.”
— Cinderella
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.