DANVILLE — A member of American Legion Post 40 is putting together a video that can be played to veterans living in area nursing homes — thanking them for their service.
"Because of COVID we couldn't get in to be with them, and honor them in person," said Dave Callahan.
Every year the American Legion in Danville has gone to nursing homes in the area taking "care packages" — sometimes shampoos, socks, hats," Callahan said.
"Basically we go to each one individually, as nursing homes give us a list of the names of veterans. We want to thank them for their service. Make sure they are not forgotten. We do this just to put some joy on their face for a day," he said.
Callahan said his mother and father, both veterans, "were in nursing homes when they passed away. I realized that residents in those homes don't get many visitors so I thought of a way to brighten them up."
The idea is when the video is completed to give copies to the nursing homes and ask them to play it for the veterans.
Tim Egan, also a member of the post, added that the importance of the project for him was "to make sure that our fellow veterans are not forgotten and that someone out there remembers them."
Callahan is asking for contributions from the community — videos where people can sing, say a poem. Or simply a video of people saying "thank you for your service. You are not forgotten."
Callahan said he will merge all the contributions into one video. "That's something I am very good at," he said. "I can edit what is sent to me and put it all together. I do a lot of videos for our Legion.
"Bottom line, it was just Veteran's Day ... I felt like I had to do something," Callahan said.
Anyone interested can call Callahan at 570-271-1145.
Callahan is the honor guard commander at Post 40, Danville.