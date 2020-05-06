The town edition of The Morning News was held until 9 o’clock in order to give subscribers the latest news on the statement of "Victory in Europe" issued by President Truman from the White House. The rural edition went to press as usual so that subscribers on the R.D. routes received their newspaper with the rural mail delivery.
The final battles of the European Theater of World War II, as well as the German surrender to the Western allies and the Soviet Union took place in late April and early May 1945. The Unconditional Surrender document for all German forces to the Allies at 2:41 on the morning of May 7 in Reims, France included the phrase: “All forces under German control to cease active operation as of 23:01 hours on European time on May 8, 1945.”
In the U.S., Americans awoke to the news and declared May 8 as V-E Day. The announcement was made simultaneously in London, Washington and Moscow.
Americans were asked to pause and remember President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who passed away on April 12, and his efforts to resolve the war in Europe.
“More than an end to War, want an end to the beginnings of all Wars.”
— Franklin Roosevelt
Another story in the local newspaper told of the joy of those serving their country in the Pacific Theater upon hearing the news of the German surrender, hoping that the release of men, planes, tanks and guns would soon help them celebrate a final victory.
The world was celebrating, across the country joyous celebrations broke out. Church bells rang out the glorious news in small towns and major cities.
In Danville, church services had been planned for days, waiting for an announcement to end the war in Europe. People of all faiths went to their respective churches to worship in thanksgiving and pray that a victory would soon follow in the Pacific Theater.
All fraternal and social organizations along with the fire companies had announced they would close for a 24-hour period immediately upon hearing that the war in Europe had ended. The schools had special patriotic programs planned for the celebration. The local stores and offices also closed their doors; the streets were full of people both happy and sad.
Lt. Col. C.E. Watts, commanding officer of Cherokee Ordnance Works, advised the plant manager of Heyden Chemical Corporation that this plant would continue production at maximum capacity the day of the official declaration of V-E Day. All employees carried on their individual duties without interruption to hasten the victory in Japan.
Continuing production was the theme of factories across America.
A full-page newspaper ad of the Kennedy Van Saun Mfg. and Eng. Company, Rheem Mfg. Company, and the Heyden Chemical Company pledged their “UNTIRING EFFORTS TO FINISH THE JOB.”
V-E Day was a special day of celebration at the home of George Wertman, Riverside. The family received a telegram on V-E Day that their son who had been wounded in action for the second time was returned to a hospital in the states and would be coming home.
V-E Day was not a celebration in every home. There were those that were still serving in the South Pacific and those still receiving notice of a family member killed in action. A telegram arrived on V-E Day at the home of Pfc. Arthur Rickert announcing to Lee Rickert that his son was killed in action on April 24 while serving with Patton’s historic Third Army in Germany.
The “Oh What a Beautiful Morning” column reported that Danville on V-E Day night, according to Constable William “Bungy” Young, was the quietest he had ever seen it in his 50 years on the job. Danville observed the great tidings of a job well done in the victory as well as a solemn remembrance of those who would not return.
One last story concerning V-E Day — a letter arrived on May 8 at the Kennedy Van Saun office addressed to Edward "Judy" Price. It was from Jimmy Lynn, a young man from Danville serving as a medic with one of the infantry companies of the Second Armored Division. He wrote that while working with other soldiers to uncrate mortars, he mentioned that his hometown of Danville made mortars for the war effort and upon looking at the packing slip he saw the KVS heading on the paper. He had the whole squad sign the list and asked Judy to let the workers know that the boys intended to drop them on Berlin. He added that he planned on dropping the first one down the tube just for Danville. He finished with please keep them coming, the "GI Joes" depend on them to help end this war.
“Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.” — Winston Churchill
I was 8 ½ years old on May 8, 1945, one of my most memorable days. Even at that age, I knew there was a World War, a topic of conversation in our home since I had five uncles serving this country. Also, we made frequent visits to the movie theater, where there was always wartime news on the big screen. I am sure that I really didn’t understand the full meaning of it. All of my uncles were nearby neighbors. I was very close to each of them as I was the only young child in the family at the time. I had many postcards from them while in basic training; listened as my parents read the V-mails when they were overseas and received gifts from different countries. I was overjoyed to be part of the V-E Day celebration. I remember everyone coming out of their homes on North Mill Street clapping, whistling, singing and visiting with neighbors. Also, I remember my cousin Genie Doran and me with horns running around the neighborhood to join the fun. I realized that it was a happy time but quickly learned that all of my uncles wouldn’t be coming home soon as one was serving in the Pacific Theater.
President Harry S. Truman appointed Sunday May 13, Mother’s Day, as a day of prayer for thanksgiving, saying, “Our rejoicing is sobered and subdued by a supreme consciousness of the terrible price we have paid to rid the world of Hitler and his evil band. Let us not forget, my fellow Americans, the sorrow and the heartache which today abide in the homes of so many of our neighbors —neighbors whose most priceless possession has been rendered as a sacrifice to redeem our liberty ... if I could give you a single watchword for the coming months, that word is work, work and more work. We must work to finish the war. Our victory is only half over.”
“The World must know what happened and never forget.” — General Eisenhower
Tomorrow, May 8, will be the 75th anniversary of the WWII victory in Europe that took four years of life away from many of our Americans serving their country.
I realize how difficult our world situation is today focusing on the coronavirus; please take time to remember — while continuing to thank all our frontline heroes serving during this pandemic — those that served through the wartime violence and destruction for peace in our homes and communities.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.