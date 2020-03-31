Animal hospitals offering curbside service

The Leighow Veterinary Hospital, along Route 11, instituted what owner Dr. Patricia Kitchen, a veterinarian for 36 years, described as curbside service before Gov. Tom Wolf mandated it.
"This is definitely brand new in my years of service," said Kitchen.
"We are only seeing emergency and sick cases as per the Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association guidelines," she said. Those guidelines change as the coronavirus pandemic evolves.
"We initially were holding off on vaccines but since rabies is a problem in Pennsylvania, we will start vaccinating for rabies if they are due," she said.
People are asked to wait in their vehicles with their pets and to call the office using their cellphones. "We will get what they need. If it's medicine, many call ahead of time. We can take payments over the phone and deliver medicines or food to their cars," she said.
In the case of a sick animal or an emergency situation, the information will be taken over the phone and a staff member will pick up the animal from the car and bring it into the hospital. People will stay in their vehicles while the animal is examined. "We will call them on their phones or sometimes go into the parking lot to talk to them at a distance," she said.
The hospital has postponed routine exams and wellness checks.
The staff wears gloves and masks and doctors, assistants or veterinary technicians go to the vehicles.
Sunbury Animal Hospital
At Sunbury Animal Hospital, which is open around-the-clock, the hospital is handling medical, urgent and emergency needs, said Executive Director Jamie Doering.
"We are completely curbside," she said.
The exception would be an end-of-life situation in which the owner wants to be with the pet. The hospital has limited visitors in that circumstance to one family member, she said.
For a medical or emergency need, the client will provide the animal's medical history by phone. The client would then meet a staff member at the front door to hand off the animal and the animal would be evaluated and treated. The veterinarian would call the client while the client waits in the car and "we go from there," she said.
They have limited staff members working and some employees are not there at the same time as other staff members, she said.
As for large animals, veterinarians are permitted to travel to properties to care for them, she said.