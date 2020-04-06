One animal rescue organization has seen a slight increase in adoptions during the pandemic.
"We've noticed a slight increase in adoptions and surrenders are a bit down maybe because people are at home spending more time with their dogs and they don't have the behavior issues," said Mary Sult, of the Animal Resource Center, near Bloomsburg.
She said the shelter, which houses dogs and cats, is adopting out pets.
Fostering animals
The Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA is closed for adoptions but is looking for people to foster cats and dogs.
So far, one dog, a pony and 11 cats have been fostered since the viral crisis began, said Manager Kristen Szwast.
At the PSPCA headquarters in Philadelphia, there have been 1,119 foster applications received, 333 foster parents onboard, 152 animals placed in foster care and 268 fosters placed on standby, said Gillian Kocher, director of public relations.
People who are interested in fostering an animal can visit the pspca.org and complete a foster application.
The Scratching Post Cat Cafe in Lewisburg is closed but looking for fosters, said co-owner Angie Brouse.
They hope people will foster kittens and cats. To foster, email cherishecats2017@gmail.com.
DiAnne Leonard, founder of Cats in Bloom Cat Cafe, said they are limited because people weren't allowed to come in. They set up private visits for adopters to see the cats.
They were recently able to adopt out eight cats of which four adoptions had been pending. She hoped for a few more adoptions before the state-wide stay-at-home order took effect.
Decrease in intakes
At Haven to Home, president and intake coordinator Kristi Cirelli hasn't noticed an influx of adoptions. "We are a foster-based rescue and everything we do involves people in their homes. We are steady with adoptions right now. I have seen a decrease in intakes which is a good thing," she said.
She said they are focusing on emergencies of dogs that need to be fostered so as not to put volunteers at risk going into homes to evaluate dogs.
If there is an illness or another type of emergency, she said they will be there to help.
"We don't want to spread anything or get sick ourselves. Our dogs in foster homes are safe and being cared for," she said.
"We are asking people to please keep their dog until this settles down. We have done meet-and-greets but not at homes. We might Skype or Facetime," she said.
She said she feared when the pandemic is over rescues and shelters will be inundated.
They have gotten requests from people to foster dogs only until they go back to work.
Mostly Mutts did not respond to a request for comment.