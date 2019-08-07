DANVILLE — A borough councilman, who was recently appointed, has resigned.
Robert Cope submitted his letter of resignation to the Danville Borough Council Tuesday night saying he was unable to fulfill responsibilities as a councilman because of his job. He had been appointed after the late Vice President Bill Rogers resigned. Rogers represented the 2nd Ward.
Borough Manager Shannon Berkey said the council has 30 days to appoint a replacement.
Anyone interested in serving is asked to submit a letter of interest. She said letters could be considered as early as next Tuesday's council meeting.
In other business, council:
Hired Eric Routch as a part-time police officer at $16.50 per hour. He lives in the DuBois area and the police department awaits his move to this area, Police Chief Eric Gill said. Mayor Bernie Swank said Routch previously worked three part-time jobs and his father is a police officer. Gill said the department is conducting testing for a full-time officer since the department is down one full-time officer.
Approved Geisinger funding two signs. A "welcome to Danville — home of Geisinger" will be erected in a grassy area across from Zamboni Park, on Front Street. A digital sign will be placed as far north as possible at Routes 11 and 54, said Jackie Hart, director of code and building development. The Danville Business Alliance will program the sign, which will list community events, said DBA Executive Director Rebecca Dressler. Hart said details need to be worked out for the signs.
Received a letter from state Sen. John Gordner stating that Senate Bill 130 was passed authorizing the Department of General Services to remove an agricultural restriction on up to 40 acres of borough property. The borough leases the land to the Danville Area School District. Berkey said it isn't the borough's intent to do anything with the land, but the school district may choose to do something with it.
Learned the Pennsylvania Cable Network will partner with the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs to highlight Danville borough in March 2020. Each month, PCN travels to a new borough to highlight industry and culture the communities contribute.
Notified construction dates for the bridge, on Route 54 over the north branch of the Susquehanna River, are weekends from 7 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday Aug. 9, Aug. 23, Sept. 13 and Sept. 20. Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. will maintain two lanes of traffic during those times.
The state Department of Labor and Industry has approved the borough's application for certification of its workplace safety committee as of July 31. This entitles the borough to a 5 percent discount in workers compensation rates.
Approved a temporary and permanent easement for rehabilitation work on the right embankment of the Mahoning Creek levee by the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Commended Luke DiPasquale for serving as a junior council member from November through June.