Volunteers are mixing, rolling and coating thousands of eggs this Easter season to raise money for their churches and the numerous organizations those churches support.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Up to 45 volunteers work Mondays and Wednesdays in the kitchen of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Danville making eggs. The peace and social justice committee, headed by Genie Hannon, has been in charge for 15 years, said Kathleen Kennedy. They started making eggs in February and sell them after Mass. Orders can be placed by calling the church at 570-275-2512.
They make peanut butter, coconut, coconut cream, buttercream and peanut butter Rice Krispie covered in dark chocolate.
Last year, they made close to 12,000 eggs and expect to make about the same amount this year. They are selling them for $1 each. The fundraiser brings in more than $8,000, said parish Secretary Melissa Willoughby.
The money will go toward an annual mission trip to Kingston, Jamaica, youth mission trips and local charities, said Kennedy.
Jacqui Cotter has been helping since she retired four years ago. "It's just something you do and it makes you feel good. You develop wonderful friendships doing it," she said.
At 94, Evelyn Klasmier is the oldest volunteer and was melting chocolate. She said she's been volunteering since they began making eggs. "I really enjoy it," she said.
Rose Mattesini and Joan Todd were dipping the eggs in chocolate. "I usually do the dipping but if they need me somewhere else, I do whatever job," Mattesini said.
Church Priest Timothy Marcoe said the volunteers, both men and women, work really hard "and pour a lot of love into making them." Without the fundraiser, he said mission trip participants would end up paying their own way.
The church holds numerous fundraisers such as the Knights of Columbus chicken barbecue to help fund the annual free Thanksgiving dinner; bingo and bake sales support Wreaths Across America and Catholic Heart Workcamp made up of young people doing mission work; and Ranger Rosary Group's bake sale to ship rosaries it makes to active military personnel from the parish.
Shiloh United Church of Christ
Shiloh United Church of Christ Senior Pastor Mary Schmotzer, who serves as president of the Danville Riverside Area Ministerial Association, said fundraisers are a bit different depending upon the congregation. A lot of fundraisers support church general funds and others to support specific mission projects, she said.
From studies she has read, average church membership has been declining the last 50 years and giving trends are declining. "If you grew up in the 1950s, you grew up with the attitude to give the church, it was your obligation and you just did," she said. People in their 20s and 30s are more likely to give toward a specific project to help someone, she said. More people on fixed incomes and the declining trend of giving, "leaves churches in a difficult situation," she said.
At Shiloh, fundraisers include a strawberry festival in June, a fall festival and an indoor yard sale in the spring. She said they just finished a pizza sale to upgrade the elevator and to make the building more accessible to the handicapped. Their next project is an automatic door opener for the front door.
The church is working with the Danville AMPES, or the ARC meeting place, on a fashion show June 6 to benefit the capital campaign for the elevator. "Part of our activities are to promote and build relationships with the community," she said.
St. Peter's United Methodist Church
St. Peter's United Methodist Church in Riverside has been making Easter eggs since 2014 when coordinator Gail Garman started it, thinking it would be a good fundraiser. They stopped making doughnuts for Fat Tuesday two years ago because the eggs sold better than the doughnuts.
"We started making them right after the Super Bowl," Garman said of eggs this year. She expects they will make 132 batches this year. A batch consists of four or five dozen. The first day, they made 20 batches of peanut butter and 16 batches of coconut cream. "Every year we increase," she said. They made 76 batches last year of peanut butter and 80 batches will be made this year. Last year, they made five batches of chocolate raspberry almond, which will increase to eight this year.
"Last year we sold out. We never have any peanut butter left," she said.
Flavors are peanut butter with milk or dark chocolate; coconut cream; chewy coconut; coconut almond, divinity or a chocolate fudge with walnuts and marshmallow; and chocolate raspberry almond. They sell for $1 each or $10 a dozen. Peanut butter, coconut cream and chewy coconut flavors are available with or without rolled peanuts. Rolled peanut eggs are $12 a dozen.
The egg sale is their largest fundraiser and brought in $5,500 last year, which went to the general fund.
Orders can be placed by calling the church at 570-275-1341 or Garman at 570-275-3520. Eggs are sold at the church from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. They will be sold during the church's indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Melissa Keefer, of Riverside, buys them "because they are more delicious every year and made not just with sugar but with love and caring."
Garman said the church also holds an ice cream festival in August and plans a new fall craft fair in October.
Pine Street Lutheran Church in Danville will hold a family-style chicken and waffle dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. March 28. Proceeds will go to the church's youth fund and Thomas Beaver Free Library. They also sell hoagies every month and hold an ice cream festival in August, according to church Secretary Mary Ann Landi.
Strawberry Ridge United Church of Christ
Strawberry Ridge United Church of Christ made and sold doughnuts for Fat Tuesday.
This was the third year for the fundraiser, said Judy Raup, who heads the effort.
Raup said they sold 550 dozen and netted about $2,800.
"A lot of places around don't make homemade potato doughnuts. It's growing," she said.
Member Mileta Joe suggested the fundraiser because Judy and her husband, Paul Raup, were familiar with doughnut-making having made doughnuts at Valley Grange, in Millville, for about nine years. "We would make close to 1,000 dozen. We had less and less people help and had to disband," Judy said.
"I knew a number of other churches were getting away from it and I thought it was needed," Joe said.
Last year, they took orders for slightly more than 300 dozen.
The first year they tried it, they limited themselves to 100 dozen.
"It's a good fundraiser," Judy Raup said.
Volunteer Pete Reedy said they socialize while they work. "I belong to the church and it's fun," said Liz Hack.
The church also holds chicken waffle dinners in the fall and the spring and an ice cream festival in July.
Klinesgrove United Methodist Church
Klinesgrove United Methodist Church started selling eggs Feb. 1, said Donna Betts.
The church has been making eggs since 1988 and the past year she said a good chunk of the money raised went to help pay for expenses for several members from the church and its sister church, Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.
Proceeds help pay expenses such as church improvements, mission work, collecting items for Sunbury elementary schools and collecting items for a high-rise in Sunbury.
They have already sold 12,000 eggs at 50 cents each or $6 a dozen. She expects they will make a total of 25,000 eggs.
Betts said they usually have 20 to 25 volunteers who make peanut butter and coconut cream eggs. One day, there were 32 volunteers.
Orders need to be placed by Sunday. People can call Betts at 570-275-5325 or Susan Wertz at 570-275-0917. Betts didn't have totals on what they make from the sale.