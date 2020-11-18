"In November you begin to know how long the winter will be."
— Martha Gellhorn
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
Nov. 18, 1883, A Connecticut school teacher, Charles F. Dowd, proposed a uniform time zone plan for the U.S. consisting of four zones.
Nov. 19, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address during ceremonies dedicating 17 acres of the Gettysburg Battlefield as a National Cemetery. He delivered it in less than two minutes; it came to symbolize the definition of democracy.
Nov. 20, 1789, New Jersey became the first state to ratify the Bill of Rights.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
The Danville Area Middle School pupils recognized as October’s “Students of the Month” were: eighth-graders Robert Dwyer, Lauren Sones, Karl Fodness and Kristi DeGreen; seventh-graders, Taylor Anderson, Jamie Vegh, Kyle Hendrickson and Vanessa Bailey; and sixth-graders Alex Patterson, Katie Kudrick, Marcus Tippins and Rachael Griffin.
n
Fred Gerringer was pictured in the local newspaper sitting alongside the trophy he was awarded from the Department of Education for 30 years of service to vocational-technical education at the annual statewide Vo-Tech Co-Op Conference at Penn State University.
The speaker from the Department of Education called Gerringer out of the audience to receive an award of excellence for nearly 30 years of outstanding service and leadership to vocational-technical education. Gerringer was a placement specialist at the Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School among other programs.
Gerringer said that after one or two minutes of listening to the speech, he realized the speaker was talking about him. “I had no clue I was getting this award but I was really pleased. It was very nice to receive it in front of my peers.”
n
Jesse Borgese, 7, of Danville Elementary School cast his vote for his favorite book. Students in local elementary schools had the opportunity to vote for their favorite book during National Reading Week to encourage reading.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Arthur Toye Foulke was a local author of many books, including the 1980 publication "What Makes A Year Anyway?" I am including a few paragraphs from a chapter titled "Bleak November" defining the month of November.
"Gradually the land becomes deserted. Men and birds and animals strive to get everything ship shape for the long winter ahead. Other evidences of November, fog, ‘skeletoned’ trees, gray, lonely days and snow flurries. It is also identified with Veterans Day, All-Saints Day, election, hunting season and Thanksgiving.”
“The confused honking of the Canadian Geese,” wrote Maitland Edey in the Oct. 28, 1946 Life magazine, “drifting downward as they fly, is the lonely warning of winter.” And they do this in November. The birds in general, grown fat as butter for the ordeal, were about to take off for the lengthy flight southward.
“As the nights grow frosty,” Edey continues, “The foxes come out and yap at the moon.” Skunks and moles, chubby woodchucks, (groundhogs) and meadow mice, young deer, and bear, each in his own particular way, plans for the winter night that seems so unending.
Mr. Foulke published many other books, among them, "Mr. Typewriter," 1961; "My Danville," 1969, and "Picture-Book for Proud Lovers," 1976.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Nine seniors played their last football game for Danville High School in a game, tying Coal Township, to close the season with a 5-2-3 record. Seniors pictured in the Danville News included Roger Bower, Terry Lowery, Craig Hort, Dave Huber, Art Wertman, Bob Pritchard, Ron Millar and Joe Vargo. Jim Mordan was absent from the photo.
A freak play covering 92 yards and a pair of goal line stands earned the Danville Ironmen a 6-6 tie with favored Coal Township in the season finale.
An eleventh-hour attempt to score by Coal Township was staved as Ironman Warren Reibsome was wrapped around a fumble roll out by Coal Township's quarterback on the five when the final gun sounded. Mordan was the top ground gainer in the game averaging 9.5 yards in 14 carries and 133 yards gained. Vargo picked up 107 yards in 15 carries good for a 7.1 average.
Mordan was given an honorable mention on the 1960 United Press International All State Football team. Over 300 sports writers, sports announcers and coaches submitted ballots.
n
Army Pvt. John A Stump Jr., of Railroad Street, Danville completed the eight-week typing and clerical course at the Armor School at Fort Knox, Ky. Stump, a 1955 DHS graduate, completed his basic training at Fort Knox.
n
When the military and absentee ballots were added to those cast during the recent presidential election between Nixon and Kennedy Montour County registered a 90.9 percent voter turnout.
n
The weekly column, "On The Basketball Beam," by Coach Walter McCloskey began with a poem:
“When football togs have been laid away
And winter closes down,
With mighty surge of the spirit of play
King Basketball puts on his crown,
In each lithe move a purpose,
Each touch of the ball a caress
Each lightning spring a beautiful thing
Performed with grace and finesse.”
— First verse from a National Federation Bulletin
McCloskey continued, "We Americans have a long-established reputation for being fast-moving people-always 'on-the-go.' Perhaps this is one of the reasons why basketball with its’ fast play and continuous action, has become the most popular sport in the United States.
"Basketball is the 'All American' game because it is the only major sport without a background of some nature. The game did not evolve, it was invented. Americans urge to keep moving, in the case of basketball, the urge was to provide athletes with an activity to keep them from going stale between football and baseball season. Its origin clearly reveals a fact that few people realize about basketball, Johnny-come-lately among the major sports, has grown and produced many benefits in its 60 plus years of existence."
McCloskey listed his next column as The History of Basketball.
n
Industrial statistics released by the Pennsylvania Department of Internal Affairs showed Montour County had 14 manufacturing plants employing 2,233 people in 1959. Secretary of Internal Affairs Genevieve Blatt said, “The report on Montour County was one of a series compiled for the purpose of providing each of Pa. 67 counties with a look at its manufacturing activities. The Montour County statistics show that establishments engaged in manufacturing, ammunition and airplane engines and parts were the county’s largest industries, in terms of employment wages, salaries and value of production in 1959. Other leading industries were: yarn mills, wood and household furniture, and women and children undergarments."
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
A radio and stage actress, the daughter of J.P. Mahoney, of Danville, won distinction for her performances in New York City. She is the former Agnes Mahoney and over the radio was known as Agnes Young. She performed extensively in radio, and her main forte was dramatizations.
n
Good news on the reconversion front was expressed by Walter Lovett, plant superintendent and secretary, of the American Swedo Iron Company. He revealed that a new record was set at the plant with a full capacity of nine furnaces in operation. The Swedo workmen, 75 men, produced the largest amount of puddle iron since wartime. Lovett said the production could have been doubled if sufficient puddlers and helpers were available to fill the orders.
The tradition of puddling, which was a part of Danville for over 100 years, came to a close when the last ball of iron was removed from the furnace of the American Swedo Iron Company in 1946. This mill was converted to an oil-fired rolling mill from a puddling plant. By 1950 the American Crossarm and Conduit occupied this site at 400 Railroad St.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.