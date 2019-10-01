DANVILLE — Dancers from the Karen Gronsky School of Dance in Danville will appear in a new dance film entitled “High Strung Free Dance.”
The film opens across the country on Oct. 11.
It will be shown at the AMC Theater in Bloomsburg.
This will be the second time Gronsky’s dancers have worked on the dance film franchise and with writer/director Michael Damian (Young and the Restless) and writer/producer Janeen Damian. A third High Strung Movie is in the developmental stage, according to Gronsky.
The film was shot in New York City and Romania. More than 20 Gronsky School of Dance dancers were in the New York City filming session. One dancer, Adrianna Rakauskas, traveled to Romania to appear in the Bollywood birthday party scene.
The movie is about a young choreographer played by Thomas Doherty (Descendants 2 and 3) who casts a contemporary dancer and an innovative pianist in New York’s most anticipated Broadway show.