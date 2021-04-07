“April hath put a spirit of youth in everything.”
— William Shakespeare
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
April 9, 1865, After more than 500,000 American deaths, the Civil War effectively ended as General Robert E. Lee surrendered to General Ulysses S. Grant in the village of Appomattox Court House.
April 9, 1866, Despite a veto by President Andrew Johnson, the Civil Rights Bill of 1866 was passed by Congress granting Black people the rights and privileges of U.S. citizenship.
April 11, 1968, One week after the assassination of Martin Luther King, the Civil Rights Act of 1968 was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson. The law prohibited discrimination in housing, protected civil rights workers and expanded the rights of Native Americans.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
The Danville Chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority named Joyce Gibson, the “Lady of the Year.” The award was given for outstanding service to the Danville community.
Peggy Wertz, president of the Preceptor Delta Alpha Chapter and Patti Walker of Xi Eta Kappa chapter joined Gibson at a reception at Grove Presbyterian Church.
The Danville Fire Police honored Cathy McKenna of the Danville Police Department with the Outstanding Community Service Award for her service and dedication to the Danville Fire Police.
Pictured in the local newspaper along with Cathy were fire policeman Sherry Simon; Danville Fire Police Secretary Jon Apple; Danville Police Chief Rae Leighow; Danville Fire Police Treasurer Bob Myers; Danville Fire Police Captain Art Shultz; First Lieutenant Dave Meyers; Lieutenant Clarence Geiswite; and John Moyer.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
The Danville Ronald McDonald House celebrated its grand opening as a temporary home away from home where children could live with their parents while being treated at Geisinger Medical Center for leukemia and other serious illnesses.
Ronald McDonald cut the ribbon and several local children officially opened the doors to the new home.
The Ronald McDonald House planned a Community Day open house when the public would be able to tour the residence which had been furnished through contributions by area businesses and individuals.
Students at Riverside Elementary School were pictured in the newspaper ready to release their helium-filled balloons into the ‘wild blue yonder’ during the school’s Fourth Annual Balloon Day.
Each balloon had a card tied to it stating a child’s name and address. The finders of the balloons were instructed to return the card by mail so as to learn which balloon traveled the farthest distance. That child would receive a $20 check from the Home and School Association.
Danville High School students Kathy Dennehy and Mike Adler won awards at Bloomsburg State College during the International Day program. Dennehy won third place in the Spanish Oral Expression contest and Adler won second place in the French Reading Comprehensive contest.
Students from 34 junior and senior high schools participated in the event.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
The local YMCA basketball senior leaguers had an easy win over Frosty Valley, 110-62, while the Knicks of the Junior Circuit stopped the Hawks, 106-90.
Danville’s Larry Rudy scored “like the big leaguers” with 57 points against Frosty Valley. Another Rudy, Rick “bucketed 50” for the Hawks.
Winners of the annual Montour County TB Society-sponsored poster contest were announced by Mrs. John Trowbridge, chairwoman of the contest, after the judging took place at the Thomas Beaver Free Library.
Judges included Mrs. Robert Giebelhaus, Mr. Harold Dietrich and Mrs. Robert Kough.
Winners in grades 1 to 3 were Kathie Hames, Riverside School, second grade; Kay Swank, Second Ward, third grade; and Christine Dietz, First Ward, first grade.
Winners in grades 4 to 6 were Constance Shoemaker, Danville, sixth grade; Earl Snyder, St. Joseph School, fifth grade; and Julie Hall, First Ward, fourth grade.
Junior high school winners were Nancy Orr, St. Cyril Academy, ninth grade; Linda Clark, Danville Junior High School, seventh grade and Carol Dewald, Danville Junior High School, ninth grade.
Senior high school winners were Mary Ellen McCracken, senior; Carol McCracken, senior; and Warren Reibsome, junior.
The number of total X-rays taken by the mobile unit of the Montour County Tuberculosis Society hit a mark of 2,529 for the week, announced by Mrs. Blanche Irey, executive secretary. The unit was stationed in front of the Danville Moose Home.
Last year’s total was 1,561, indicating that almost 1,000 more persons helped themselves of the service this year.
Stenographers were Connie Fenstermacher, Betty Cotner, Lois Stigerwalt and Linda Thomas.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
A contract to construct a $50,000 manufacturing plant in Danville, was awarded to S.H. Evert Co., Inc. of Kulpmont, by the Helene Lingerie, Inc. The contract award was announced by Sidney Lidz with his wife, Helene, of New York City, establishing the new manufacturing plant in Danville.
The firm has been named in honor of Helene. In addition to the $50,000 for the construction, an additional $20,000 will be expended for the machinery and equipment.
The building was to be located on the Gunter lot on Church Street and would have a lunchroom, restrooms, offices and all conveniences of modern manufacture. The plant would hire 150 girls and for the past several months a training program for 25 girls, held in the Blecher Building, would form the nucleus of the complete working staff. Plans for the construction of the plant were to start in May.
While checking my city directories, I found in the 1950 directory that the Helene Lingerie Mill was located at 400 ½ Railroad St. next to the American Swedo Iron plant. The Danville Silk Mill, in 1944, was located on Church Street. Helene Lingerie was not listed in the 1953 directory.
Info about planting trees at county schools continued from the April 1 column:
"At the Danville High School a maple tree would be planted by the junior and senior members of the Agricultural classes representing the entire student body in honor of all men and women of Danville who served their country in WWII. The poem ‘tree’ was to be recited by a student and the Rev. James Mentzer would give a brief address and offer a prayer.
"In Mahoning Township eight trees were to be planted one each in memory of John Lobach, Fred Ledger, Roy Krum, Robert Lynn and Arthur Rickert as well as three in honor of all Mahoning Township men and women who served during the war.
"At the Mooresburg School, a tree for the memory of Ceylon Miller and at the Clark School one in honor of Howard Krum, each a former pupil of these school; at the Keller school in Cooper Township two trees, one in memory of Robert Vogt who paid the supreme sacrifice and the other in honor of the twenty-five Cooper Township men and women who served during the war.
"At the DeLong school, three trees in honor of the Derry and Washingtonville men and women who served in the recent war; at the Anthony Township consolidated school the trees, donated by Walter J. Seibert and S.A. Snyder, were in memory of Dorrance Muffley and all Anthony service men and women. Mr. V. E. Shultz presented the trees for planting at the Sheep School in West Hemlock Township in honor of men and women who served during WWII. Services were held at many places."
It has been a real delight reading about the many accomplishments of our local students of all grades, sports, clubs, band members, organizations, tournaments, poster contests and all types of state and national experiences.
Danville, as I know, has also been a great place for adults to live; and a joy to read about the numerous contests and organizations presenting awards for their life endeavors. I wish I had the space to mention all the recipients, adults and students, awards. There were constant events for young and old to enjoy and participate.
Hopefully those days will in the near future again be part of our life.
— Helen “Sis” Hause
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.