Area teen rallying to raise awareness about climate crisis

DANVILLE — An environmentally-conscience teen is holding rallies to draw attention to a climate crisis.
"The protest is centered on school-age people, 6 to 20, because we're the ones going to get the world after the adults," said Jonah Weaver, 14, who will be a freshman this fall at Danville Area High School.
He has been holding rallies the past four weeks starting at noon Fridays and ending at about 1:15 p.m. on the steps of the Montour County Courthouse, on Mill Street.
On occasion he is joined by his sister, Pearl, 11, who will be going into sixth grade, and friend Colleen Fish.
He started the peaceful protest, following in the steps of Greta Thunberg, of Sweden. Thunberg stands on the steps of Parliament to protest the climate crisis, urging local, state and federal government officials to take action.
Jonah said he is focusing on the local level and trying to get people to "step up and do something because our world could end."
He urged people to contact local, state and federal officials to acknowledge a climate crisis.
He usually carries a sign and plans to make a new sign with a different message.
"If any school-age people can come and join me or start their own rally, that would be great," he said.
Besides caring about the environment, he plays mellophone with the high school marching band, runs cross-country and does model rocketry with 4-H in the spring.
Colleen, 14, who will be a freshman in the fall at the high school, said she hasn't participated in all of the rallies, but tries to get to as many as she can.
"I participated because Jonah and I share the same opinions about the current situation of our environment worldwide," she said.
"I ended up getting involved by simply talking to Jonah about it. We both seemed very adamant on doing something for this protest so he went out and started the rally and I eventually joined," she said.
"The message I'm trying to send to the people is that we need to be more conscious of our actions and how it could affect our environment. There is already much evidence towards the fact that our environment won't last much longer with the way we've been treating it. So I just would like people to take a step back and think before they act and maybe the small actions will become larger and it'll create a ripple effect for society," she said.
Jonah said he may continue the rallies if he can fit them into his schedule and with permission from his school.