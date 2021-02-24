“The February sunshine steeps your boughs and tints the buds and swells the leaves within.”
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Former Danville wrestler Chris Ackerman was inducted into the District 4 Class AA Hall of Fame. Ackerman, who was unable to attend due to his work with IBM, was officially inducted later that year and walked through his formal introduction.
“Chris’ style was emblematic of what we do at Danville,” according to Coach Kanaskie. “He was as much about Danville wrestling as anyone I ever coached.”
Ackerman was a four-time sectional champ, a two-time district and regional champ and a 1987 state champion at 119 pounds. He was a four-time state place winner.
Upon graduating from Danville, Ackerman attended the U.S. Military Academy and wrestled at West Point where he graduated as a Second Lieutenant. He joined the U.S. Army and retired as a battalion commander; he then attended a Penn State Business College and had a management position with IBM right out of school.
The Montour County Memorial Park Committee was $1,000 closer to its goal of $30,000 to restore the Civil War Monument with a donation from the Masonic Lodge.
Cameron Myers, Steve Watkins, Jerry Moser, Gary Laubach, worshipful master of Mahoning Lodge 516, Jesse Thomas, junior warden, Donald Mausteller, Joe McGlinn, chairman of the restoration fund, Montour County Commissioner Harold Hurst and committee members Paul Ulrich, Brent Lees, Bill Rohrbach and Sis Hause were pictured in the newspaper at the presentation.
Libby Moyer, 8, Morgan Karnes, 9, and Taylor Barnhart, 8, students from Danville Elementary School’s Children Learning Together Class were pictured in the local newspaper holding the “Nutrition Food Quilt” the students made in class.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
The Capitol Theater was scheduled to be sold at auction. The theater, which had opened in 1936, after many exceptional years, had a difficult time during the 1970s through a number of different owners.
In 1975, after being open for a few months, it closed following mass picketing in front of the theater, when the owners showed X-rated films. It reopened as a family theater in 1975 and held country music shows with singers Hank Snow, Tom T. Hall and Earnest Tubb appearing between April 1975 and April 1977.
Mike Ambrosino purchased the building that today houses different businesses.
The Luna was the original theater at this location making it a competition for the Victoria Theatre located in the Opera House. Joe Heim purchased the Luna theater in 1912, remodeled it and enlarged and reopened with a new name, the Ritz, the Victoria closed in that year. In May of 1935, the management of the Ritz held a special event, a Hollywood-style premiere with local residents impersonating well-known stars.
Five months later, a fire destroyed the Ritz. On July 8, 1936, the Capitol Theater opened on the site with a parade, fireworks and a day of festivities.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
The Dizzy Dribblers, the three winners of the Dizzy Dribbling Derby held at the halftime of the Danville-Jersey Shore basketball game were: Terry Mowrer, sixth grade; Bill Concini, fifth grade and Carvel May, fourth grade. The three boys were presented with a new basketball for winning the competition.
More than 1,000 people attended the Washingtonville Pancake Day; an affair sponsored by the Montour DeLong Fair Association and was termed a huge success by members of the committee.
A Danville High School pupil, Jane Curry, was the winner of the Americanism Essay Contest sponsored by the Frank W. Sidler Post 40 American Legion announced by Ed Vastine, chairman of the local legion program. Curry’s award would be presented at the Memorial Day service in Memorial Park in May.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
A major step in business policy and store improvement made its debut on Mill Street when the new McWilliams Store and Danville’s first home-owned self service market opened for business. The new McWilliams store, located at 322 Mill St., would operate on the business plan of customers helping themselves from conveniently placed shelves and departments and having their packages bundled and checked at the exit booth at the door. The store was located where the Abigail Attic store is today.
The name of McWilliams was well known in the business history of Danville and this new venture under the family banner greatly increased the prestige of the Mill Street business section.
According to the local newspaper, the plan was put into realization by Arthur and Bob McWilliams who had previously conducted a meat market and general grocery store at 242 Mill St. since 1935, that rapidly grew into one of the busiest stores in the community. The store was located where a portion of the Moose building is located today.
Additional information about the opening of this new store was mentioned in the “Oh What A Beautiful Morning” column. After the decision to move their store it became apparent that they had to move their heavy showcases and counters from the old to the new location in a hurry.
A group of local men calling themselves, “We Move Anything Amateur Club” came to the rescue, telling Art and Bob to stand aside, adding “Watch us boys go to work” and “go to work they did; showcases, counters, supplies went north on Mill Street like grease lighting and it was said they were about to move the old building when Hook Sweitzer, president of the club, explained that there wasn’t enough room for the old store in the new building.”
Those accomplishing this goal were: Sweitzer, foreman, Ike Patton, Bob Lee, Raymond Mausteller, Robert Sweitzer, Hank Nevius, John Gephart, Joe Linn, Paul Mayan, John Mordan, Bill Hendricks, John McCarty, Chub Hindle, Ralph Green, Bernard Cohen, John Pehowic, John Gephard, J. and Cameron Kneibler. The slogan of the club was “Hi Ho and Merrio, Let’s give another heave.”
A total of 2,200 people passed through the door on the opening day of the new McWilliams Brothers Self service store. There were eleven baskets of flowers and Chief of Police Charles Mong directed traffic during the opening of the store.
L. Wintersteen, of Danville, was notified of two signal honors bestowed upon him as a result of his long years of devotion to military affairs.
The War Department promoted him to Colonel having held the rank of Lieutenant Colonel during World War II. At the time, he received his terminal leave and was placed on inactive status.
Wintersteen was also informed that he had been appointed to the State Legislative Committee of the National Guard Association of Pennsylvania. The appointment was announced by Adjutant General Vail of the Department of Military Affairs in Pennsylvania; giving Wintersteen the distinction of being recognized by both the National Guard of Pennsylvania and the regular Army of the United States.
Wintersteen participated in World War I as a member of the 314th Machine Gun Company and World War II as Commanding Officer of the 107th Field artillery until 1942 when he was transferred to the 3rd Headquarters, Fourth Army as chief of the G-3 section later commanding the headquarters. He had two sons still in active service, LeRoy and Jack.
