THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
Jan. 12, 1932, Hattie W. Caraway, a Democrat from Arkansas, was appointed to the U.S. Senate to fill the term of her deceased husband. Later in the year, she became the first woman elected to the Senate.
Jan. 11, 1964, The U.S. Surgeon General declared cigarettes may be hazardous to health, the first such official government report.
Jan. 15, 1967, In the first Super Bowl, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-10, in Los Angeles.
Jan. 13, 1990, Douglas Wilder, of Virginia, became the first African American governor in the U.S. as he took the oath of office in Richmond.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
The St. Joseph’s Boys C Gold basketball team received a fifth-place trophy in a tournament with a 3-1 record giving them a 9-6 on the season. Ten teams participated in the tournament. St. Joe’s had a great team effort from all of its players. The team members included Westin Stahl, Ralph Beishline, Tony Banik, Brendan Gruss, Andrew Gentilucci, Holden Wallace, Josh Maloney, Danny Lavage, Chay Eveland and Tadd Schultz.
Coach Dave Russell was pleased with the boy swimmers, who turned in a record-setting performance beating Jersey Shore and Athens in a tri-meet. Junior Andrew Pebley broke four individual records and swam on a relay team that set a school record. He also set new league and pool records in the 100-meter backstroke and 100-meter butterfly. Aaron Pebley teamed up with Andrew Pebley and senior captains Mark Miller and Brian Conroy to break the pool record in the 200-meter freestyle relay.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Rev. Charles McCulloh, the pastor of St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, Riverside, was featured in the local newspaper leading a group in song at St. Cyril’s Academy Chapel at an ecumenical service entitled “Evening of Music,” which was held to begin a week of prayer for Christian unity. The musical service included choral groups from Trinity United Methodist, Trinity Lutheran, Mahoning Presbyterian, St. Paul’s Emmanuel United Methodist, St. Cyril’s Academy, St. Peter’s United Methodist, St. Joseph’s, Shiloh United Church of Christ and Grove Presbyterian.
The Danville Junior Women’s Club braved the bitter cold and snow with temperatures in the low teens and the wind chill factor well below zero to tie yellow ribbons for the 52 American hostages in Iran on trees lining downtown Danville. Those involved in the ribbon tying were Pat Sidun, club president, Barbara Gatski, chairwoman of Internal Affairs, Carol Burton, membership chairwoman, and Indu Trivedi, newest club member.
Leroy Bill Warner, a senior chemistry major at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, was selected for a prestigious undergraduate research participation program at the Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois. Warner, a 1977 graduate of DHS, was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Warner. Warner, who planned to enter the Navy’s nuclear engineering program after graduation, was selected for the program on the basis of scholastic achievement and faculty recommendations. His project was titled “Thermodynamic Properties of Metal-Hydrogen Systems with Applications to Fusion Technology.”
Randy Sidler was a one-man “wrecking crew” for Booth and Deutsch as he led his team to a 99-78 victory over highly-regarded Cabinet Industries in the local YMCA Adult Basketball League. Sidler pumped in a career-high 50 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and was an intimidating force on defense. Veteran league observers call it the “most awesome performance ever in the local loop.” Scott Sidler and Marvin Brecht chipped in with 15 and 11 points, respectively. Mike Coleman paced Cabinet with 27 tallies and Mark Moser added 22 points.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
John Francis Schlagel enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Dec. 17, 1960 at Philadelphia, and received his training at the Naval Training Center, San Diego, Calif. He graduated from DHS with the class of 1960.
Fred Moser, of Washingtonville, was selected as December’s Carrier Boy of the Month for The Danville News. Fred, who passed out papers in Washingtonville since 1957, was a senior at the DHS. His brother, Jerry, a freshman at Bloomsburg State College, aided him with the deliveries.
Fred was a go-kart and a boating fan; money from his paper route helped him buy a 14-foot boat craft, which he used on the Susquehanna River. He was a member of the Danville Boat Club.
Pupils in the Danville Area School were able to see the inauguration of President John F. Kennedy through the courtesy of the Service Electric Company and others from the community. Cable installations were made at the high school, Second, Third and Fourth Wards and Mahoning Township through their courtesy.
The high school received TV sets from Gem Furniture Company for the inaugural viewing. Kindt TV furnished a set for Fourth Ward, Williams Furniture, one for the Third Ward. Mahoning Township School used sets donated by Myron Shultz and Mrs. Kitchen, a second-grade teacher. Pupils in the junior high school had a 27-inch set provided by Robert E. Lee. The sets were installed at the school by Frank and Harold Latchford.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
Guy “Bud” Williams, a returned soldier of World War II, opened his own place of business in the Benjamin Harris building at the corner of Upper Mulberry and Center streets. Williams announced that he would handle a complete line of quality meats, groceries and produce at his new store.
His service to customers was a free delivery service; phone orders would receive prompt attention and delivery. The new business was established in a well-known location, the building having been occupied by Ed Kear, who had closed his store three years earlier.
Williams was well qualified to conduct the business; He had eight years of experience in the meat and grocery field having been employed by Simon Hoffman at his store on E. Market Street prior to entering the United States Army in June of 1942.
The new store was also a realization of an ambition held by the young man ever since he entered the Army. He said he hoped if he was able to return to his hometown he would own a store. The ambition never wavered from the time he embarked in transport for overseas duty with the 835th Regiment of the 76th American Division under command of the late General George S. Patton.
His unit reached France and went into action in the Battle of the Bulge in Luxembourg. From there, his war journeys took him into Germany and down through the enemy country and over into Czechoslovakia. Proud of being one of Patton’s ‘daredevil doughboys,’ Bud Williams kept pace with his comrades in arms as they pressed on against the Germans, but not once did he lose sight of his ambition to return to Danville and go into business. He made preparations to establish his store soon after he received his honorable discharge in November of 1945.
In 1964, Bill and I moved our family to Upper Mulberry Street, in the home next to Williams’ store, actually the home of Harris, the original owner of the store. Kear, another early proprietor of the store, was our next-door neighbor on the park side of our home.
We purchased the building in the late 1960s and eventually demolished it in early 2000. It was a great place for parties, a haunted house at Halloween and storing my yard sale items. We even had a yard sale there and housed those directing traffic on Center and Upper Mulberry streets during the Agnes Flood.
Also, I have the butcher block and rolltop desk from the store.
We enjoyed many great years with Bud’s store on one side of our home and Ed and Elizabeth Kear on the other side.
