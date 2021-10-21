Pennsylvania produces two million gallons of wine, fifth-most in the U.S., from 300 wineries with an economic impact of $1.4 million each year, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association (PWA).
Two wineries, Shade Mountain Vineyards, of Middleburg, in the old train station in Riverside, and Red Shale Ridge Vineyards, of Hegins, at 450 Mill St. in Danville, have set up shops in the Danville area, despite their production facilities being 30 or more miles away. The satellite stores are the only out-of-town expansions for each business.
Right now — October is Pennsylvania Wine Month — it is harvest time at both vineyards.
“It’s insanely busy from the beginning of September through October,” said Tom Stutzman, owner and founder of Red Shale Vineyards.
Picking grapes and crushing them, and participating in the many wine festivals has kept him and his wife, Denine, and their workers extremely busy.
“We just picked the last of the reds,” he said last week.
Tending to vineyards
The winery has two acres of vines that must all be tended and harvested by hand. To supplement what he grows himself, he purchases juice and grapes from other Pennsylvania growers to make his wines.
Shade Mountain is a bigger operation, with 70 acres planted in grapevines. Karl Zimmerman, the founder, was a traditional farmer first, but he has always been ready to explore new options. When he read an article in the “Lancaster Farmer” encouraging farmers to try planting grapes on sloped land not good for other crops, that got him thinking, according to his daughter, Jenny Nicola.
At first, Karl grew grapes for others, but then he and his wife, Carolyn, decided to go into the wine business 21 years ago. Now their four adult children, their spouses, and even the grandchildren are part of the operation. Jenny serves as manager, and she and her sister, Amy, handle the stores and the marketing. Her two brothers, Bill and Ben, handle the “vines and vats,” and Karl and Bill, father and son, are the chief winemakers.
Shade Mountain uses all its own grapes in making more than 50 varieties of whites, reds, blends, sparkling, and specialty wines, ranging from dry to semi-sweet to sweet, Nicola said. They sell their surplus grapes to other Pennsylvania winemakers.
Shade Mountain has won numerous prizes in PWA competitions. Among the winners are their Cabernet Franc and Lemberger, both dry reds; their “005,” a blend of five dry red wines; Shade Mountain Red, a semi-sweet; Jack’s Mountain Red, a sweet wine; and their Chardonnay, a dry white wine.
Jenny Nicola said she shares her dad’s firm belief that “quality wine comes from the quality of grapes in the vineyard.”
The Zimmermans grow more than 35 varieties. Some are local grapes, like Concord Niagara, but many are more difficult-to-grow European ones like Chardonnay and Cabernet.
“Cabernet Franc is one of our main grapes,” Nicola said, and those are being harvested now.
White grapes are ready to pick as early as late August, but the reds, and especially the cabernets, might stay on the vine until early November, she said.
“We measure the sugar content with a spectrometer to decide when to harvest,” Nicola said.
Many of their wines use cabernet, as a standalone in their Dry Cabernet Franc, but also in blends like “005,” in blush wines, and in their popular Grinch Grog, a Christmas wine that can be served warm or chilled.
Multi-step process
Growing grapes is a multi-step process, Nicola said, and much of it must be done by hand. Vines grow for 3-4 years before producing any grapes, and during that time they must be pruned back to just two main stems at the beginning of winter, then trained as they start to grow in spring, then trimmed again in late spring and summer to encourage air flow and allow sun in for ripening. Grape growers must know what they are doing and spend hours in the field, “it’s a labor of love,” she said.
Nicola learned about growing grapes and making wine from her parents, from reading, and from other winemakers.
“There’s a lot of trial and error involved,” she said. “You have to learn what works for you and what customers want.”
Choosing which grapes to grow has a lot to do with climate. Both Nicola and Stutzman mentioned that Pennsylvania is much like Germany in latitude and weather. According to Nicola, this part of Pennsylvania is better for growing red grapes than the Finger Lakes, where it is colder and frost comes too early.
According to the wine association, Pennsylvania is close to Europe in climate, with hot summers and cold winters, which benefits grape growth better than places like California or Florida.
Stutzman said that growing Concord and Niagara grapes is easy here, but the European varieties like Chardonnay, Merlot, and Zinfandel are more challenging. Pennsylvania also has a lot of humidity, which makes Pinot Noir grapes hard to grow. Stutzman said he is thankful that Cornell has developed a lot of “nice grape varieties” tailored to the Finger Lakes. These varieties grow well here also, he said.
Rain, birds can spell trouble
Weather can cause trouble at harvest time. Rain can cause grapes to split and rot. It also makes picking them more difficult, because the machinery can’t get into the muddy rows. Shade Mountain harvests about half of their grapes by hand and half by machine.
Another challenge, said Nicola, is the birds, who love to feast on grapes. The Gewurztraminer grapes are particular favorites, so those must be covered with netting. Shade Mountain also uses recordings of predatory birds in the fields to keep starlings away.
Both wineries produce some sweet fruit wines as well. Red Shale’s elderberry wine is especially popular. Elderberry has a middle-of-the-road sweetness, Stutzman said, unlike most of the rest of the fruit wines, like strawberry and peach, which are “pretty sweet.” Mulberry and black raspberry are other less sweet fruit wines.
Stutzman made his first wine when he was 18 years old, and in the mid-’80s he took a trip to the Erie area to buy some grape juice to make wine. In 1997, he started his first vines on a plot of land that had red shale in the soil, thus the name Red Shale Ridge Winery. He crushes and presses some of his grapes the day of picking, but the reds need to be fermented on skins in stainless steel containers to age. “I don’t bottle those for four years,” he said. “Some people prefer a wood flavor, so I sometimes add toasted oak chips to the mix.”
Both wineries offer tastings at their Danville/Riverside locations. Shade Mountain is open seven days a week at 53 D&H Avenue in Riverside, and visitors can sit on an outside patio along the train tracks or upstairs in the loft. Red Shale Ridge is open at 450 Mill St. Wednesday through Friday, 12-6, and Saturday 12-5.
Stutzman himself often tends his shop in Danville, offering free tastings of up to five wines per person.
Both Shade Mountain and Red Shale are official stops on the Columbia-Montour Wine and Witches Trail that runs Oct. 23-31. Visitors get a stamp and Halloween treats at each of the ten wineries they visit and are eligible for prizes. The ten stops stretch from Danville to Benton.