DANVILLE — Borough police say Russell Fred Tilley III, 40, of Danville, threatened to kill a woman and her children and choked her after she stopped him from going through her medication.
Tilley, of 1064 Mill St., Apt. 201, is facing charges of terroristic threats, strangulation, simple assault and harassment for the incident they say occurred at about 11 p.m. Nov. 26 at his residence.
According to the complaint filed by Officer Joseph Eister, Sandra M. Wildoner said she caught Tilley talking to another woman and that started an argument. Tilley started going through Wildoner's prescription medication when she left the room to get away from him. According to police, she said she stopped him from going through her medication and he threatened to kill her and her children. She told him to leave and Tilley choked her and spit in her face. Wildoner threw a bottle at Tilley to get him away from her and again told him to leave. Tilley then choked her again.
When Wildoner called police, Tilley ran from the home. Police saw him enter the home of Ann Marie Baron. She said she did not know Tilley, who was in her bathroom. Tilley was apprehended with assistance from Mahoning Township police.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6 at 3:15 p.m. before District Judge Marvin Shrawder.