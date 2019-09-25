DANVILLE — Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder dismissed charges against a borough man Wednesday because his wife would not testify at his preliminary hearing.
Danville police said William Auker, 58, of Bloom Street, beat his wife's head against a door and knocked her to the ground Aug. 4.
Police had charged him with simple assault, criminal mischief for smashing her cellphone and harassment.
Melissa Auker told Danville police officer Jared Bangs that her husband seemed upset most of the day and she wasn't sure what set him off. She said he grabbed her, beat her head off a door and knocked her to the ground, causing a laceration to her left knee. She said he struck her in the ribs, causing severe pain.