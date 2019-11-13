Association to collect winter items for Danville students in need

DANVILLE — The public can help Danville Area School District students stay warm this winter.
The district's Education Support Professionals Association is collecting winter items, including hats, scarves, gloves, mittens and more through Dec. 12.
Boxes are set up near the offices of all the schools in the district for people to donate, said association President Lori Piestrak, who works at Danville Middle School. Items can be donated during school hours.
This is the second year for the project, started by Sabrina Hoover, who is again heading the effort.
It was her idea to begin the collection she said brought in 415 items last year. She started the drive after noticing some students didn't have hats or mittens to wear.
They will be given out to students who are aided by the Many Hands Helping Others project, which provides food for students in need during weekends and school breaks. The winter items and food will be distributed Dec. 20.
Piestrak said new or gently used articles will be accepted.
Some people have already donated handmade scarves. "Last year, someone donated a big bag of handmade items," she said. Association Secretary Deb Alpaugh is also participating.