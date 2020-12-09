WATSONTOWN — Despite taking all comprehensive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation, there have been a total of 15 deaths due to the virus, said attorney Steven Weiner, whose firm, Kaufman, Borgeest, and Ryan, LLC, represents the facility owner, Bedrock Care.
"All but two were on DNR/comfort (Do Not Resuscitate) measures only," he added, in response to questions on Tuesday night.
As of Wednesday, data released about the facility report that 97 residents have tested positive for COVID, with five tests pending, said Melissa Polito, an administrator in Watsontown. The last positive test was on Sunday.
None of the residents who tested positive have successfully recovered, as of Tuesday night, Polito reported.
Fifty-eight staff members have tested positive.
"These continue to be trying times for our country as a whole and nursing homes in particular," said Weiner.
Watsontown, which has a patient population of 125, remains in close communication with state officials "and our collaborative partners, including Geisinger," Weiner said.
Several residents at the Watsontown facility have obtained antibody infusions and that is continuing with appropriate candidates per the determination of the clinicians overseeing the delivery of the treatments.
"Last week, there was a state infection control survey, which, as reported, did not identify any deficient practices," Weiner said. "And today (Tuesday), we had a call with the DOH and PA state epidemiologist, who was in accord with the comprehensive steps taken at the facility."
Though staff members were also impacted by this outbreak and continue to return to work when properly cleared, the facility has continued to maintain the required staffing levels.
"We continue to take all comprehensive measures in accordance with the recommended guidance and work closely with our partners to address this deadly and highly contagious virus, which has seemingly overwhelmed our whole nation," Weiner said.