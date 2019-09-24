DANVILLE — A plea should be entered in October in an attempted homicide case in Danville, defense attorney Michael Dennehy said.
Dennehy told President Judge Thomas James Jr. recently he expects a plea from his client Mark D. Gordy, who is accused of repeatedly stabbing another man in the back July 16, 2018. Dennehy didn't say what charge or charges the plea would be to.
Gordy, 32, of 513 Spruce St., faces attempted criminal homicide, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and two counts of aggravated assault.
Dennehy previously said Gordy and the victim knew each other from their neighborhood.
Danville Detective Justin Stanley said Gordy stabbed Jerry Lewis 11 times in Lewis's Mill Street apartment following a heated argument.
Police said Lewis bled profusely from several knife wounds in the back.
Anne Marie Barone, Lewis's roommate and ex-girlfriend, said she found Lewis on his hands and knees with his arm extended in the air yelling for help. She said Gordy appeared to be punching him in the back and she saw blood under Lewis. She said she yelled for Gordy to leave and he left their apartment. She called 911.
Police found Gordy outside his home and took him into custody without incident.